Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Real Madrid Winger

By Rowan Lee
 3 days ago

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is once again being linked with a move to Liverpool according to reports in Spain.

Throughout the summer it was reported by the Daily Mail that Spanish winger Marco Asensio would be open to taking a wage cut amid rumours he was likely to depart the Santiago Bernabéu.

Despite the 26-year-old still having a whole year remaining on his current contract with Los Blancos it has continually been reported that the Spaniard definitely wants to leave the club.

Asensio who was told he is surplus to requirements by Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to venture elsewhere with his future at Madrid well and truly over.

A number of other top European clubs have shown interest in the winger including Arsenal and AC Milan who have all been heavily linked with the player throughout the summer.

With Madrid almost certain of Asensio's exit, the club have reportedly asked potential suitors to cough up a sum of £25 million in order to secure his signature, however the price could drop further.

There have been previous murmurs in the Spanish capital of Asensio favouring a move to Merseyside this summer. However, it is understood that the Reds rejected the chance to sign the player.

Nevertheless, this story isn't going away anytime soon with recent reports from Sport claiming the Reds may reignite their interest in the winger come January.

