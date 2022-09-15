Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Funding Rates Hit The Low Amid The Shift From PoW
The Ethereum upgrade has shifted the network from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain will finally merge as a single blockchain through the transition. According to the estimations of EtherNodes, the Ethereum transition will occur if there are no underlying technical challenges. Before now,...
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Coins To Watch Out for in the Cryptocurrency Market: Solana, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin
Solana (SOL) – NFT Central Platform. Solana was developed in 2017 following a white paper announcement and was launched publicly into the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The primary aim was to present an alternative network to the existing Ethereum network, which had several challenges for crypto asset holders and traders.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Open Interest, Funding Rates Point To Growing Bullish Sentiment
Bitcoin has seen fluctuating sentiment lately. With numerous dips and recoveries, it is no surprise that investors have had a hard time deciding on which side of the fence to sit on. However, while retail investors seem to be uncertain about the market, there has been some growth in both the funding rates and the open interest over the last week, showing that positive sentiment may be stabilizing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
NEWSBTC
Radix (XRD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Radix (XRD) on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XRD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing radically different DeFi, Radix (XRD) is the only decentralized...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Re-enters Crypto Top 10, But Price Continues To Struggle
Meme coin Dogecoin is asserting dominance in the market once more. Last week, the digital asset lost its prized crypto top 10 positions when Polkadot (DOT) rallied, and it overtook the meme coin. However, as the week draws to a close, DOGE has taken the lead over DOT once more.
NEWSBTC
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains
Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections. He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano. “This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Faces Test Of Survival After Merge, Can $1,400 Support Hold?
After showing so much strength as the price rallied from $1,024 to a region of $2,000 against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated merge, many call for a bull run and a $4,000 Ethereum price at the end of the “Ethereum Merge.” The price of Ethereum has not shown that run it showed in recent months as the price has struggled to break above $1,800. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Top Profit Coins to Help You Through the Crypto Collapse: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Since the start of the crypto collapse, most users have struggled to decide which coins to trade and which to hold. The bearish market trend has affected the cryptocurrency prices of most tokens, and you must consider which coin to invest in to secure your crypto assets. Here, we review Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), three top coins finance analysts who think they will help you weather the collapse.
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Barely Holds Onto $20,000 Support | BTCUSD September 16, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we provide a weekly wrap up on Bitcoin price action and look ahead into what might be a critical weekend for crypto. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 16, 2022. Overall, there isn’t...
NEWSBTC
Cosmos (ATOM) In Green While Entire Market Bleeds
A day after the much-anticipated Merge, many cryptocurrencies have lost more than they gained. The entire market is red, and even the top performers are not showing signs of price gains. Many investors predicted a downtrend reversal after Ethereum’s upgrade to a proof-of-stake mechanism. But right now, the reverse...
NEWSBTC
Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price
The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptos to Keep Your Eye on Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Holo
Today’s world is constantly changing, whether it happens quickly or gradually. The same is true of the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies are one of the leading contributors to the financial industry and have allowed many people to make sums of money throughout the years. However, the recent crypto crash has...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Turns Red as Bears Take Over Crypto Market
Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could accelerate further lower below the $19,500 support zone. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $20,000 support. The price is now trading below $20,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Joins Cardano and Polkadot to Solve Blockchain Trilemma
The big three – decentralization, scalability, and security are issues faced by the general population of blockchains in the industry. It has been claimed that a decentralized network can offer one or two, but not all. Offering all means that one or two will be available on a lower...
Comments / 0