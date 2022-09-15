ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

NEWSBTC

Ethereum Funding Rates Hit The Low Amid The Shift From PoW

The Ethereum upgrade has shifted the network from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain will finally merge as a single blockchain through the transition. According to the estimations of EtherNodes, the Ethereum transition will occur if there are no underlying technical challenges. Before now,...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge

Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Open Interest, Funding Rates Point To Growing Bullish Sentiment

Bitcoin has seen fluctuating sentiment lately. With numerous dips and recoveries, it is no surprise that investors have had a hard time deciding on which side of the fence to sit on. However, while retail investors seem to be uncertain about the market, there has been some growth in both the funding rates and the open interest over the last week, showing that positive sentiment may be stabilizing.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge

A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Radix (XRD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Radix (XRD) on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XRD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing radically different DeFi, Radix (XRD) is the only decentralized...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Re-enters Crypto Top 10, But Price Continues To Struggle

Meme coin Dogecoin is asserting dominance in the market once more. Last week, the digital asset lost its prized crypto top 10 positions when Polkadot (DOT) rallied, and it overtook the meme coin. However, as the week draws to a close, DOGE has taken the lead over DOT once more.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains

Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections. He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano. “This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Faces Test Of Survival After Merge, Can $1,400 Support Hold?

After showing so much strength as the price rallied from $1,024 to a region of $2,000 against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated merge, many call for a bull run and a $4,000 Ethereum price at the end of the “Ethereum Merge.” The price of Ethereum has not shown that run it showed in recent months as the price has struggled to break above $1,800. (Data from Binance)
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Top Profit Coins to Help You Through the Crypto Collapse: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin

Since the start of the crypto collapse, most users have struggled to decide which coins to trade and which to hold. The bearish market trend has affected the cryptocurrency prices of most tokens, and you must consider which coin to invest in to secure your crypto assets. Here, we review Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), three top coins finance analysts who think they will help you weather the collapse.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Cosmos (ATOM) In Green While Entire Market Bleeds

A day after the much-anticipated Merge, many cryptocurrencies have lost more than they gained. The entire market is red, and even the top performers are not showing signs of price gains. Many investors predicted a downtrend reversal after Ethereum’s upgrade to a proof-of-stake mechanism. But right now, the reverse...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price

The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Three Cryptos to Keep Your Eye on Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Holo

Today’s world is constantly changing, whether it happens quickly or gradually. The same is true of the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies are one of the leading contributors to the financial industry and have allowed many people to make sums of money throughout the years. However, the recent crypto crash has...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Turns Red as Bears Take Over Crypto Market

Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could accelerate further lower below the $19,500 support zone. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $20,000 support. The price is now trading below $20,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin Joins Cardano and Polkadot to Solve Blockchain Trilemma

The big three – decentralization, scalability, and security are issues faced by the general population of blockchains in the industry. It has been claimed that a decentralized network can offer one or two, but not all. Offering all means that one or two will be available on a lower...
MARKETS

