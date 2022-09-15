Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Tells ’60 Minutes’ That The Covid Pandemic ‘Is Over’
President Joe Biden said in a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday that the Covid pandemic “is over,” one of a series of newsworthy items he said during a sit down with Scott Pelley. “The pandemic is over,” Biden said in a portion of the segment at the Detroit Auto Show last week. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it …but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example...
Biden: Trump retention of sensitive documents ‘totally irresponsible’
President Biden in a new interview said he has not been briefed on the sensitive documents former President Trump was keeping to his Mar-a-Lago estate, but called his predecessor’s behavior “totally irresponsible.” Biden told “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday that he has sought to keep himself out of the ongoing investigation, and…
