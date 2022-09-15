Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
The University has no late night spaces for students
Although USC boasts luxuries like Dulce, Cava and a Trader Joe’s within its parameters, it can be difficult to take full advantage of these outlets because of their restrictive hours. Both Target and Trader Joe’s close at 10 p.m., with nearly everything else in the USC Village closing sooner. The only restaurants that remain open past that time are Rock & Reilly’s, a restaurant-bar that may not exactly pertain well to younger students, Insomnia Cookies (which has no indoor dining) and Chinese Street Food, which, although open later than most, still closes at 1 a.m.
Daily Trojan
Former USC School of Social Work dean to plead guilty in federal bribery case Monday
Former dean of USC’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work Marilyn Flynn agreed Thursday to plead guilty to one count of bribery and pay a fine of no less than $150,000 in a federal case involving politician and former member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas.
Daily Trojan
USC ranks No. 25 among nation’s top universities
The U.S. News & World Report published their latest National University rankings on Sept. 12 to help prospective students and their families explore college options. USC is now ranked at No. 25, two places up compared to last year. First published in 1983, the U.S. News & World Report ranking...
Daily Trojan
Men’s tennis opens season in Athens
Men’s tennis will gear up for the upcoming 55th Southern Intercollegiate Championship to be held in Athens, Georgia, starting Friday. The event, which has taken place each year since 1968, is one of the greatest and longest-running fall tournaments in college tennis history. The University of Georgia will host...
Daily Trojan
Red hot Trojans host Fresno State in first night game of the season
The Lincoln Riley era is off to a near-perfect start. The Trojans’ air raid offense proved more than effective against Rice University, blowing out the Owls 66-14 on opening weekend. To follow that up, USC defeated Pac-12 Conference rival Stanford 41-28 last Saturday. With 107 points in the team’s...
Daily Trojan
USC football overpowers Fresno State, improves to 3-0
USC football showcased their offensive capabilities under the lights at the Coliseum, taking down the Fresno State Bulldogs 45-17. The Trojans improved to 3-0 on the year in a game that featured over 500 total offensive yards by USC, including 100-yard rushing performances from Trojan running backs redshirt senior Travis Dye and senior Austin Jones — each of whom also recorded a touchdown.
Daily Trojan
New exhibit at Fisher illustrates healing through art
Emblazoned on the walls of the brand new exhibition at the Fisher Museum, Louise Bourgeois reflects on the powerful nature of art as therapy. “Louise Bourgeois: What is the Shape of This Problem?” opened at the museum Sept. 6. The exhibit consists of 145 works borrowed from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation and curated by Naomi Potter from the Esker Foundation. Though Louise Bourgeois is mainly recognized for her sculptural practice, this show focuses on different mediums including drawing, writing and printmaking.
Daily Trojan
Soccer uses strong start for win over UCI
Women’s soccer outscored UC Irvine 3-2 yesterday at their first home game since Sept. 1. The Trojans entered the game hungry for a win after a draw at Nebraska last Sunday that ended the team’s three-game winning streak. “We needed something fresh and something new and I was...
Daily Trojan
Jam Journal: Such a short time to be there
Hi. I’m not usually here. If you turn the page a few times, that’s where I normally reside. I’m the sports editor here at Daily Trojan, but with Los Angeles finally seeing some rain last weekend, I figured I would talk about one of my favorite songs: “Box of Rain” by the Grateful Dead.
