Although USC boasts luxuries like Dulce, Cava and a Trader Joe’s within its parameters, it can be difficult to take full advantage of these outlets because of their restrictive hours. Both Target and Trader Joe’s close at 10 p.m., with nearly everything else in the USC Village closing sooner. The only restaurants that remain open past that time are Rock & Reilly’s, a restaurant-bar that may not exactly pertain well to younger students, Insomnia Cookies (which has no indoor dining) and Chinese Street Food, which, although open later than most, still closes at 1 a.m.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO