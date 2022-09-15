ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia in left field for Toronto on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Tapia will man left field after Whit Merrifield was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Baltimore's right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Tapia to score 8.5 FanDuel points at he salary of...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Espinal for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Hays not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays is being replaced in left field by Terrin Vavra versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 520 plate appearances this season, Hays has a .249 batting average with a .720 OPS, 15...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Washington Nationals#Nats#The Baltimore Orioles
Talk Nats

Game #146 Nats finish this series with the Marlins

Try to explain the unexplainable in baseball? The Washington Nationals were 1-12 before the trade deadline against the Marlins and since then have now gone 2-0 before today’s tough matchup against Sandy Alcantara. The Nats top-3 WAR players per FanGraphs are still ranked as Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Phillies place Edmundo Sosa (hamstring) on 10-day injured list

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Sosa will miss at least ten days with a hamstring strain. Expect Yairo Munoz to see more playing time at third base going forward. Per 44 batted balls this season, Munoz has produced a 4.5%...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Romano blows 1st save at home as Orioles avoid Blue Jays sweep

TORONTO (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles turned the 15th triple play in team history, rallying to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. “One of our better wins of the year, especially with...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias not in Orioles' Sunday lineup

The Baltimore Orioles did not include Ramon Urias in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Urias will sit out Sunday's game against the Blue Jays while Jorge Mateo joins the lineup at shortstop and bats eighth. Our models project Urias to make 53 more plate appearances...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Nets signing ex-Warriors champion

Kevin Durant is no longer the only former Golden State Warriors champion on the Brooklyn Nets roster. The Nets announced on Friday that they have signed veteran guard Chris Chiozza. Terms of the agreement were not released, pursuant to team policy. The signing of Chiozza is notable for a couple...
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Blue Jays Player Gets Support From Teammates After Facing Body Shaming From Social Media

The Toronto Blue Jays are giving support to one of their own players. Alejandro Kirk, the catcher for the Blue Jays, was the victim of body shaming after a video was posted of him scoring from first on a double from Teoscar Hernández double on Tuesday night. Matthew Ross, a weekend host on TSN radio in Montreal, tweeted the video and said that Kirk scoring is "embarrassing for the sport" and "feeds negative stereotypes" about baseball players. Kirk is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds, which is not the prototypical size of a professional athlete. But Kirk's teammate Alek Manoah was not having anyone hate on him.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Chargers TE tried to get subbed out before pick-six

The biggest play in Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs was an interception at the goal line that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Had Chargers tight end Gerald Everett’s request for a substitute been granted, the result may have been different.
NFL
