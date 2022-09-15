Matthew McConaughey movie Dallas Sting axed just weeks ahead of production

Matthew McConaughey’s latest project, the football film Dallas Sting, has been scrapped just six weeks ahead of its planned production start date.

The film, which was due to be directed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland, was going to tell the true story of a 1984 Dallas girls football team who travelled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world.

McConaughey was set to portray coach Bill Kinder, while Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever had been cast to play his daughter.

Kinder was a Texan with no prior coaching experience who led the team to victories over Australia, Japan, China, and eventually Italy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources have said that production company Skydance received troubling allegations regarding aspects of the true story on which the film’s plot was based.

A subsequent investigation into the story led Skydance and the producers to withdraw the film.

The Independent has contacted Skydance and representatives for McConaughey for comment.

Kaitlyn Dever (AFP via Getty Images)

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that Skydance was disappointed, as it felt the story of the 1984 team deserved to be told.

Dallas Sting was written by Glow duo Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and based on a yet-to-be-published article by Flinder Boyd, a former basketball player turned journalist.