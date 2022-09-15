ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurt man fed up of waiting for ambulance got taken to hospital in the bucket of digger

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
An injured man got fed up with waiting for an ambulance , he found an alternative and unconventional mode of transport to get him to the hospital.

A video clip shows how Mahesh Burman was taken to hospital in a digger bucket.

It all started when a collision between two bikes occurred in the district of Katni in Madhya Pradesh, India on September 13, which caused Burman to seek medical attention.

However, when 30 minutes had passed the ambulance had not arrived that's when digger driver Pushpendra Vishwakarma offered to help.

He drove Burman to the hospital , keeping him safe in the vehicle's bucket.

Additional reporting from SWNS.

