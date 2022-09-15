Vladimir Putin is "sending tens of thousands of Russians to their deaths", the UK's defence secretary has said.Ben Wallace was responding to the news that the Russian president would mobilise 300,000 military reservists.Mr Wallace said Russian troops were "ill-equipped and badly led" and that they were losing the war in Ukraine."President Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of the population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine are an admission that his invasion is failing," the defence secretary said on Wednesday morning."He and his defence minister have sent tens of thousands of their own...

