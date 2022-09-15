ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. read more.
AFP

Missiles hit apartments in Ukraine city, as Putin mobilises

Residents of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv found themselves under bombardment again Wednesday after Russian missiles struck apartment blocks wounding at least one civilian just as Moscow announced an escalation in its war. In one block, 10 residents were trapped until rescuers could arrive, but officials spoke of only one wounded.
The Independent

Putin ‘sending tens of thousands of Russians to their deaths’, says UK defence minister Ben Wallace

Vladimir Putin is "sending tens of thousands of Russians to their deaths", the UK's defence secretary has said.Ben Wallace was responding to the news that the Russian president would mobilise 300,000 military reservists.Mr Wallace said Russian troops were "ill-equipped and badly led" and that they were losing the war in Ukraine."President Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of the population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine are an admission that his invasion is failing," the defence secretary said on Wednesday morning."He and his defence minister have sent tens of thousands of their own...
