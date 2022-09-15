Read full article on original website
Related
Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. read more.
Missiles hit apartments in Ukraine city, as Putin mobilises
Residents of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv found themselves under bombardment again Wednesday after Russian missiles struck apartment blocks wounding at least one civilian just as Moscow announced an escalation in its war. In one block, 10 residents were trapped until rescuers could arrive, but officials spoke of only one wounded.
Putin ‘sending tens of thousands of Russians to their deaths’, says UK defence minister Ben Wallace
Vladimir Putin is "sending tens of thousands of Russians to their deaths", the UK's defence secretary has said.Ben Wallace was responding to the news that the Russian president would mobilise 300,000 military reservists.Mr Wallace said Russian troops were "ill-equipped and badly led" and that they were losing the war in Ukraine."President Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of the population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine are an admission that his invasion is failing," the defence secretary said on Wednesday morning."He and his defence minister have sent tens of thousands of their own...
Turkish court adjourns case against top Erdogan opponent to November
ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Wednesday adjourned until November the trial of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan, as police enforced tight security near the courthouse after a ban on protests to support him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Expedition 68: NASA astronaut joins 2 Russians for voyage to International Space Station
An American astronaut is scheduled to catch a ride to the International Space Station on Wednesday with two Russian cosmonauts on an expedition that will put him on the outpost for six months.
Comments / 0