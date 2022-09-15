ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…

In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
BlackRock has amassed a formidable crypto crew as it makes serious inroads into digital assets. Meet 10 leaders shaping the money manager's crypto efforts.

Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. BlackRock has been slowly easing itself into the choppy seas of digital assets. BlackRock, alongside other investors, committed to a $400 million funding for fintech Circle, which issues a US dollar-pegged stablecoin known as USDC, in April. Shortly after that, Insider first reported that BlackRock would launch a blockchain- and crypto-themed exchange-traded fund.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Now Own 13.62 Million BTC

Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders are not ready to sell their digital assets despite the latest crypto market correction. Glassnode’s data indicates that the long-term holders of the world’s most valuable digital currency now own approximately 13.62 million Bitcoin, which is the highest level on record. “Total supply held...
SBI Group Crypto Arm Wins Singapore Securities License

SBI Digital Markets joins a handful of firms offering institutional clients custody services for crypto securities across Singapore. A crypto-focused subsidiary of Japanese financial services giant SBI Group has received the regulatory nod to offer its securities to institutional clients in Singapore. SBI Digital Markets, which operates under Tokyo-based SBI...
What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?

The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
6 Rules of Investing in Crypto

Investing in the crypto market is a challenge, to say the least. It seems to defy any rules that apply to other markets, and investors can simply be overwhelmed by the volatility and the technical nature of the market. That said, it’s not without reason that many popular investors and...
What Is an IEO or IDO in Crypto?

You might have heard of an ICO, or initial coin offering. That’s where a nascent crypto project sells coins for its new blockchain or tokens to run on another one like Ethereum or BNB Chain. But those sales fell out of favor after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chased after issuers for securities violations. Lots of ICOs were scams, too, with developers abandoning their projects after raising funds, never to be seen again.
A Retiree's Guide to Trading Crypto

Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $42M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $42,257,475 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto To Outperform Once One Macro Event Unfolds

Bloomberg’s closely followed senior commodities strategist, Mike McGlone, is expressing bullish sentiment on crypto assets once inflation is wiped out. McGlone says in an interview that he expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other crypto assets to “come out ahead” once deflation sets in as a result of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to contain inflation.
Sports Metaverse company secures $200 million funding

Sports Metaverse startup LootMogul secured a $200 million investment commitment from Gem Global Yield, providing the company a share subscription facility of up to $200 million for a 36-month term following an equity exchange listing. The company said that the funding is expected to boost the development of LootMogul's metaverse...
