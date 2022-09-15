Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Crypto Bottom Already In, Predicts Big Shift in Macro Backdrop
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal thinks the bottom is in for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the overall crypto markets. The Real Vision chief executive says in a new YouTube video that traders and investors should look 12 to 18 months ahead as asset markets tend to price the future.
BlackRock has amassed a formidable crypto crew as it makes serious inroads into digital assets. Meet 10 leaders shaping the money manager's crypto efforts.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. BlackRock has been slowly easing itself into the choppy seas of digital assets. BlackRock, alongside other investors, committed to a $400 million funding for fintech Circle, which issues a US dollar-pegged stablecoin known as USDC, in April. Shortly after that, Insider first reported that BlackRock would launch a blockchain- and crypto-themed exchange-traded fund.
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
financemagnates.com
Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Now Own 13.62 Million BTC
Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders are not ready to sell their digital assets despite the latest crypto market correction. Glassnode’s data indicates that the long-term holders of the world’s most valuable digital currency now own approximately 13.62 million Bitcoin, which is the highest level on record. “Total supply held...
blockworks.co
SBI Group Crypto Arm Wins Singapore Securities License
SBI Digital Markets joins a handful of firms offering institutional clients custody services for crypto securities across Singapore. A crypto-focused subsidiary of Japanese financial services giant SBI Group has received the regulatory nod to offer its securities to institutional clients in Singapore. SBI Digital Markets, which operates under Tokyo-based SBI...
tipranks.com
What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?
The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
Investopedia
6 Rules of Investing in Crypto
Investing in the crypto market is a challenge, to say the least. It seems to defy any rules that apply to other markets, and investors can simply be overwhelmed by the volatility and the technical nature of the market. That said, it’s not without reason that many popular investors and...
CoinDesk
What Is an IEO or IDO in Crypto?
You might have heard of an ICO, or initial coin offering. That’s where a nascent crypto project sells coins for its new blockchain or tokens to run on another one like Ethereum or BNB Chain. But those sales fell out of favor after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chased after issuers for securities violations. Lots of ICOs were scams, too, with developers abandoning their projects after raising funds, never to be seen again.
TechCrunch
Fintech startup Power flexes its credit card muscle following $316M equity, debt injection
The New York–based company’s seed round was led by Anthemis and Fin Capital and included CRV, Financial Venture Studio, Dash Fund, Plug & Play and a group of angel investors. CEO Randy Fernando and co-founder Andrew Dust started Power a year ago after meeting at Acorns. Prior to...
A Retiree's Guide to Trading Crypto
Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has moved closer to developing an official cryptocurrency -- known presently as a digital dollar -- after extensive research and projections that say it could be in the national interest. The White House announced a recommendation from the Treasury to explore the...
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $42M BTC From Coinbase To Binance
What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $42,257,475 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tamas Kadar: CEO at SEON Comments on Fraud in the Metaverse, Latest NFT, Fintech Trends
We recently connected with Tamas Kadar, CEO and co-founder at SEON., which aims to harness the power of AI to protect your business from fraud, get a 360° view of customers, and increase conversion rates. Kadar talked about the latest issues involving e-commerce fraud. His company just closed a...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto To Outperform Once One Macro Event Unfolds
Bloomberg’s closely followed senior commodities strategist, Mike McGlone, is expressing bullish sentiment on crypto assets once inflation is wiped out. McGlone says in an interview that he expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other crypto assets to “come out ahead” once deflation sets in as a result of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to contain inflation.
CoinTelegraph
Sports Metaverse company secures $200 million funding
Sports Metaverse startup LootMogul secured a $200 million investment commitment from Gem Global Yield, providing the company a share subscription facility of up to $200 million for a 36-month term following an equity exchange listing. The company said that the funding is expected to boost the development of LootMogul's metaverse...
