Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11)— A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck in the Bronx Saturday evening, police said. Authorities were responding to an assault at 2550 Briggs Ave. in Fordham and found Armani McDonald with a stab wound to the neck, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he […]
4 men shot in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say
ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — Four people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, according to the NYPD. The victims […]
NYPD: Man critically injured during Kinsgbridge stabbing
They said the incident happened along Kinsgbridge Road and Briggs Street, right across from the Bronx Library Center.
NBC New York
Man Pulls Ax on Trio During Argument in Manhattan McDonald's: Cops
A 31-year-old Bronx man was arrested for allegedly pulling an ax from his backpack during an argument with three other men at a McDonald's on the Lower East Side, police said Sunday. It wasn't clear what sparked the argument, but Michael Placios allegedly took out the ax and threatened the...
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
Mount Vernon man, 19, fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said.
Bronx robbery: Crooks on mopeds mug man at gunpoint in Highbridge
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A trio of moped-riding thieves robbed a man at gunpoint in Highbridge, authorities said Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 29, was walking along Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday when three men on two mopeds rode up to him, police said. While […]
Man steals Dunkin' large cups at gunpoint in Queens: police
A man attempted to jump over the counter at a Queens Dunkin’ to steal large cups but failed, then held up an employee at gunpoint.
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
Police search for missing 16-year-old Bronx girl, last seen Saturday morning
The NYPD says 16-year-old Keyli Castillo-Palacios was last seen leaving her home in Parkchester Saturday morning.
Brooklyn man facing 9 charges for fiery moped crash
A surveillance camera captured the moment a moped burst into flames after slamming into the side of an NYPD vehicle.
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint near Jerome Avenue, East 165th Street
Video of a Bronx robbery was released by police as they search for the suspects involved.
2 shot, 1 fatally, during Brooklyn car deal gone wrong
Two men were shot, one fatally, in East Flatbush early Saturday morning while trying to sell an SUV, according to police. The victims had agreed to meet with two men to sell a gray Toyota Rav 4.
Police: Suspect sought in Baldwin 7-Eleven robbery
According to police, the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Merrick Road around 1 a.m.
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
Teen ID'd in targeted shooting at LI McDonald's
The unidentified victim was repeatedly shot outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard, near S. Franklin Street, in the heart of Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
Police: Tens of thousands of dollars stolen in Belmont apartment robbery
The NYPD is tracking down two people who broke into a Belmont apartment and stole tens of thousands of dollars.
Man swings axe after fight in McDonald’s: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday after getting into a fight with three people, police said Saturday. The NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police […]
