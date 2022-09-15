THE BRONX (PIX11)— A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck in the Bronx Saturday evening, police said. Authorities were responding to an assault at 2550 Briggs Ave. in Fordham and found Armani McDonald with a stab wound to the neck, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he […]

BRONX, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO