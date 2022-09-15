ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11)— A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck in the Bronx Saturday evening, police said. Authorities were responding to an assault at 2550 Briggs Ave. in Fordham and found Armani McDonald with a stab wound to the neck, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

4 men shot in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — Four people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, according to the NYPD. The victims […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Man Pulls Ax on Trio During Argument in Manhattan McDonald's: Cops

A 31-year-old Bronx man was arrested for allegedly pulling an ax from his backpack during an argument with three other men at a McDonald's on the Lower East Side, police said Sunday. It wasn't clear what sparked the argument, but Michael Placios allegedly took out the ax and threatened the...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Bronx robbery: Crooks on mopeds mug man at gunpoint in Highbridge

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A trio of moped-riding thieves robbed a man at gunpoint in Highbridge, authorities said Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 29, was walking along Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday when three men on two mopeds rode up to him, police said. While […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Nypd#Violent Crime#Crime Stoppers#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Mazda
PIX11

Man swings axe after fight in McDonald’s: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday after getting into a fight with three people, police said Saturday. The NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy