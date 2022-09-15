Read full article on original website
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a touchdown pass on...
Chiefs' Travis Kelce gets body slammed by Chargers' Derwin James on 'Thursday Night Football,' draws 'WWE' jokes
Welcome to "Thursday Night SmackDown!" Football is, obviously, a very physical game. Sometimes, that physicality can be ratcheted up quite a bit, and that was exactly what happened with Travis Kelce and Derwin James on Thursday. In the fourth quarter of Thursday night's Chiefs-Chargers matchup, Kelce was lifted off the...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons irks Shannon Sharpe after skipping scheduled 'Undisputed' appearance
Fox Sports 1's morning debate show, "Undisputed" had been building up hype that reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons would be a weekly guest on the show, joining the program. During the Cowboys' "Sunday Night Football" clash against the Buccaneers, co-host Skip Bayless tweeted it out, saying that...
Troy Aikman has seen enough of UCLA playing in near-empty Rose Bowl
It was almost a double embarrassment for UCLA on Saturday. The Bruins needed a late field goal to escape Sun Belt foe South Alabama, 32-31. Bringing the Jaguars to the Rose Bowl as an opponent didn’t entice a crowd. Former UCLA quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman has...
All gas and no brakes? Three things to watch for in USC vs. Fresno State
Heading into Saturday's game against Fresno State, USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch believes the Trojans can continue their fast start to the season.
IMHO Sunday: If you build it, they will come
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. Welcome back: The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the eternal home of the No. 7 USC Trojans, lists capacity at 77,000 after the highly controversial renovation extracted close to 15,000 seats, many in prime locations. In its place was built what is now called the Scholarship Tower, an enormous monstrosity that has many levels for the rich and famous as well as the not so rich and famous - like the media. Welcome back – Part 2: The poorly conceived Coliseum renovation project separated friends, families, and lifelong boosters, who were mostly appalled and disgusted, and it certainly didn’t help at the time that the storied football program was staggering around like a drunken sailor on shore leave. Much of the Coliseum renovation planning and loyal fan relocations were handled by two inept former celebrated football stars turned USC athletic directors who were better suited to be co-captains of the Titanic. Welcome back – Part 3: However, for the first time in who knows when, the Coliseum on Saturday night rocked like its pre-renovation and glorious times of yesteryear, and while every seat was not occupied like the Pete Carroll good old days of sellouts, it may be only a matter of time the way the team is playing. The scoreboard will have a say in the matter. Saturday night became another national television infomercial for Lincoln Riley’s USC’s rapidly rising reborn national program, which brought forth a 45-17 methodical victory over the visiting Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2), whose own fan base bought an impressive number of Coli seats to root their beloved red and white to victory. The Red Wave lives but now cries!
