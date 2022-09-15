In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. Welcome back: The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the eternal home of the No. 7 USC Trojans, lists capacity at 77,000 after the highly controversial renovation extracted close to 15,000 seats, many in prime locations. In its place was built what is now called the Scholarship Tower, an enormous monstrosity that has many levels for the rich and famous as well as the not so rich and famous - like the media. Welcome back – Part 2: The poorly conceived Coliseum renovation project separated friends, families, and lifelong boosters, who were mostly appalled and disgusted, and it certainly didn’t help at the time that the storied football program was staggering around like a drunken sailor on shore leave. Much of the Coliseum renovation planning and loyal fan relocations were handled by two inept former celebrated football stars turned USC athletic directors who were better suited to be co-captains of the Titanic. Welcome back – Part 3: However, for the first time in who knows when, the Coliseum on Saturday night rocked like its pre-renovation and glorious times of yesteryear, and while every seat was not occupied like the Pete Carroll good old days of sellouts, it may be only a matter of time the way the team is playing. The scoreboard will have a say in the matter. Saturday night became another national television infomercial for Lincoln Riley’s USC’s rapidly rising reborn national program, which brought forth a 45-17 methodical victory over the visiting Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2), whose own fan base bought an impressive number of Coli seats to root their beloved red and white to victory. The Red Wave lives but now cries!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO