Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
The London-Based Designer Championing Post-Consumer Waste Reveals First RTW Sneaker
Helen Kirkum is a London-based artist and designer internationally renowned for leading the sustainable footwear movement and her devotion to artisanship. The Helen Kirkum Studio proudly revealed its first ready-to-wear sneaker, dubbed Palimpsest, during its London Fashion Week presentation. Designed in London by the Helen Kirkum team and made by...
Away from the mourning crowds, some Londoners say they hope the monarchy will change
In Peckham, about a 30-minute drive from the center of London, many people were going about their weekend as usual. While they're sad about the queen's death, they see it as an opportunity for reform.
U.K.・
Hypebae
Daniel w. Fletcher SS23 Is Quintessentially British
Daniel w. Fletcher kicked off this season at London Fashion Week with a solemn tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In what felt like quite a departure for the brand, Spring/Summer 2023‘s showcase, “Stand And Deliver” opened with an all-black morning suit, made from British wool.
Hypebae
The Most Popular Footwear at New York Fashion Week SS23
With New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 coming to a close, we’re taking a moment to look back at the best footwear moments this past week. While eyes may be on the runway, it was the streetwear that caught our attention. Leave it to New York to step out with some of the most highly-coveted sandals, sneakers, heels and hybrids.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
Sneaker-Heel Royalty Ancuta Sarca on SS23 at London Fashion Week
Long known for fusing kitten heels with sneakers, Romanian-born designer Ancuta Sarca made her London Fashion Week debut back in 2019, under the supportive umbrella of Fashion East. Fast forward by three years and she’s back to showcase her inaugural Spring/Summer 2023 collection off her own back, alongside debuting two brand collaborations and an all-new line of bags.
Hypebae
COS FW22 Collection Delivers the Right Amount of Dopamine
COS unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week, presenting an array of richly colored garments to usher in some much needed sartorial serotonin. Delivering its trademark sophistication and refinement, COS’ FW22 collection is grounded in a color palette filled with bright pinks and burgundy, joined by pops of chartreuse and deep browns. Expertly tailored baby pink button-down shirts peek out from underneath elegant wine-colored trench coats, while mustard brown trousers complete the look. Elsewhere, spacious camel overcoats accompany fuzzy sweaters as a ’90s-esque bucket hat provides extra warmth. Standout looks include a stunning purple coat paired with a lime green hat and soft-to-the-touch orange handbag. Neutrals hold their own as an animal print brown and black outerwear piece complements a citrus-colored knit hood, offering an unexpected accessory for colder days.
Hypebae
COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max 97 Has an Official Launch Date
COMME des GARÇONS expands its sneaker portfolio as it unveils the upcoming release of its Nike Air Max 97 collaboration. The design initially made its first appearance on Rei Kawakubo’s CdG HOMME PLUS runway for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Taking inspiration from the nomadic lifestyle, Kawakubo gave Nike’s...
Hypebae
JW Anderson's SS23 Showcase Starred Emily Ratajkowski In a Soho Casino
JW Anderson‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at London Fashion Week took place in a London casino arcade, drawing inspiration from the “parallel world of people trapped in their computers,” according to the post-show notes. Presented through a dual-gender cast, the womenswear showcase fused fashion with fun in its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Dua Lipa Turned "One Kiss" Into "One Fragrance" for YSL Beauty’s Libre Le Parfum
Not only is it just “One Kiss” for Dua Lipa, but it is also one fragrance, as the artist spearheads YSL Beauty‘s newest perfume launch, Libre Le Parfum. Lipa has served as the beauty ambassador for YSL Beauty’s Libre Collection for years and the sultry and sassy scent perfectly captures the essence of who she has grown to be today. Libre Le Parfum is a luxuriously warm and spicy interpretation of the classic Libre Eau de Parfum with an everlasting floral trail. Libre Le Parfum is YSL Beauty’s most intense floral perfume enriched with fresh lavender, alluring orange blossom and a rare warm saffron accord from the YSL Beauty Ourika Community Garden.
Hypebae
The Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week SS23
This season’s New York Fashion Week was filled with buzzy moments as brands, buyers, influencers, editors and more returned to IRL events in standout street style looks. We spotted names like Paloma Elsesser dressed in a cropped black and yellow knit top, keeping it casual with a pair of jeans. Model Steinberg went for a full suit, adding a subtle accent with a bright green tie. Elsewhere, we saw Tiffany Hsu wearing an oversized blazer with bold chain accessories, as well as Kris Jenner dressed in a full Tommy Hilfiger fit.
Comments / 0