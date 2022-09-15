ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
u.today

Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Merge#The Ethereum Foundation#Eth
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash

The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In

Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K

Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyhodl.com

U.S. CFTC Chair Says ‘Many’ Crypto Assets Are Commodities, Calls for His Agency To Regulate Digital Asset Space

The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is calling for regulating many digital assets as commodities. CFTC chair Rostin Behnam is supporting the proposed U.S. Senate bill 4760, the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022 (DCCPA), to give his agency oversight authority to regulate cryptocurrency assets the same way they do other derivatives markets.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?

The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
COMPUTERS
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate up Almost 408% as New Metaverse Hub Presented to Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

ETH Loses 15% Since the Merge as Bears Take Control (Ethereum Price Analysis)

Ethereum finally migrated to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. The event triggered a wave of selling which was probably propelled by those who bought ETH to receive the ETHW airdrop. Because of this, the price has declined by some 15% in the past couple of days. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy