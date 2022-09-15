Read full article on original website
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
u.today
Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash
The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In
Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
dailyhodl.com
U.S. CFTC Chair Says ‘Many’ Crypto Assets Are Commodities, Calls for His Agency To Regulate Digital Asset Space
The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is calling for regulating many digital assets as commodities. CFTC chair Rostin Behnam is supporting the proposed U.S. Senate bill 4760, the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022 (DCCPA), to give his agency oversight authority to regulate cryptocurrency assets the same way they do other derivatives markets.
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says Firm Still Has $1,000,000,000 in Cash Left To Deploy for Acquisitions
The chief executive of crypto derivatives exchange FTX says that the company still has a sizable amount of cash left to burn on acquisitions. In a new interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says the firm still has about $1 billion in cash on the sidelines ready to help ailing crypto firms.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeking Permission To Sell Stablecoin Holdings in New Court Request
Embattled crypto lender Celsius is seeking permission from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to sell off its stablecoins. As the future of the company remains unclear, it is asking the bankruptcy court for permission to sell the stablecoins in its possession as a means of generating liquidity, according to recent court filings.
tipranks.com
What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?
The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate up Almost 408% as New Metaverse Hub Presented to Community
zycrypto.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Loses 15% Since the Merge as Bears Take Control (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum finally migrated to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. The event triggered a wave of selling which was probably propelled by those who bought ETH to receive the ETHW airdrop. Because of this, the price has declined by some 15% in the past couple of days. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The...
