KTBS
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
KTBS
TASD students utilize new Smart Labs
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana, Arkansas School District plans to boost learning at four of their campuses by implementing brand new smart labs. The district recently purchased them for Arkansas High School, Harmony Leadership Academy, North Heights Community School, and Fairview Elementary. Each week students work on a unique project...
KSLA
Shreveport mayoral candidates focus on community issues at forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community had another chance to hear from Shreveport’s mayoral candidates on Saturday, Sept. 17. Allendale Strong, along with other Shreveport neighborhood associations, sponsored the forum that was focused on community issues. ”Allendale Strong believes in wise use of our infrastructure and the preservation of...
KTBS
Shriners 100
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit cel…
KTBS
Illinois Avenue slaying victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday night has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died shortly before midnight.
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health, LSU Health Shreveport offer free heart scans Oct 1
SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds. That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health...
KSLA
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival celebrates 18th year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival kicked off for the 18th time on Saturday, Sept. 17. Attendees gathered at Columbia Park to enjoy music, food, and an art competition where four artists competed to design next year’s poster. The winner of the painting competition this...
KTBS
Texarkana ceremonies honor POW/MIA service members
TEXARKANA, Texas - Americans who are missing in action and who were prisoners of war were remembered Saturday with three ceremonies in Texarkana. The events were held at the Korea-Vietnam Memorial Wall on Stateline Avenue. The day of remembrance started with an opening ceremony in downtown. Veterans gathered to honor...
KTBS
Wrong mail-in ballots sent to Shreveport voters; some sent back in
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State. John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested...
KTBS
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15. Mathew Scott Kemp, 29,...
KSLA
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: Haynesville High School
HAYNESVILLE, La. - As we kick off week four of Friday Football Fever, Rick Rowe gives us another example of the Spirit of the Game. This week, Rick travels to Haynesville to see how folks there gear up for game night. Be sure and join us each Friday night at...
KTBS
Friday Football Fever highlights from 9-16-22
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you missed the action on the field last night, you missed a lot! Until next week, check out this slideshow of some of the great plays. Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
Texas High now 3-1 after home win over Tyler Legacy
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texas High Tigers are now 3-1 on the season after getting a win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders. The final score was: 27-3 Next week, Texas High will host Hallsville, while Legacy will be on the road in Mesquite.
KTBS
Shriners Children’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children. The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors...
KTBS
Bossier Parish couple arrested for desecrating graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property from a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, were arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton. Using...
L'Observateur
Mooringsport Mayor Arrested for Public Contract Fraud
Caddo Parish – In January 2022, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) was requested by Caddo Parish Constable’s Office to investigate an allegation of fraud by a public official. The public official was identified as the Mooringsport Mayor, 54-year-old William Chester Coffman. After...
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
