TV Fanatic
Peacock Slashes Price of Premium Subscription as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC & Bravo Shows
Peacock will soon be the exclusive home of NBC originals one day after their broadcast run. Currently, episodes of some of the most popular NBC shows go straight to Peacock the morning after they air. However, that deal is ending, and viewers will have to flock to the streaming service...
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Peacock Premium Is Now $1.99 A Month, And You Can Lock In A Year Of Streaming If You Act Immediately
Peacock unveiled an awesome new discount that'll give subscribers access for less than two bucks a month, but it won't be around for long.
Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update
It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
Paramount Is Considering Shutting Down Showtime and Migrating Its Content to Paramount+
Is the show going to be over for Showtime? Paramount Global is having “early” discussions about shutting down Showtime as a standalone service and migrating Showtime’s slate of premium content into its flagship streamer, Paramount+, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing anonymous sources. Paramount has “broached the idea” of shuttering Showtime in talks with “at least one major pay-TV partner,” per the report. According to company insiders, there are no imminent changes being contemplated for the Showtime brand. However, sources confirmed to Variety that the media conglomerate is floating the prospect of combining Paramount+ and Showtime as part of long-term...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
This new Netflix true-crime docuseries is not for the faint-hearted
One of the most intense and shocking Netflix documentary releases of the year will hit the streamer on Wednesday, September 7, in the form of Season 2 of the true-crime series Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer. It follows the release just a few months ago of Season...
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
Good luck sleeping after you watch this shocking Netflix docuseries
“This is what I remember,” offers the old woman wearing prison garb as she stares at the camera in the trailer for Season 3 of the Netflix true-crime docuseries I Am A Killer. “I was laying down, but I was awake.”. She has a blank expression on her face...
Time Out Global
Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore
Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately
When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
Ads are coming to Netflix soon – here's what we can expect and what that means for the streaming industry
Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year. Netflix first announced they would introduce a new, lower-priced, subscription tier to be supported by advertising in April. This was an about-face from a company that had built an advertising free, on-demand television empire. Indeed, it was only in 2020 that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings ruled out advertising...
Comcast, Verizon, AT&T Sued for Failing to Stop Movie Piracy
The production companies behind Dallas Buyers Club, I Feel Pretty and Colossal are taking internet service providers to court for allegedly facilitating mass piracy of their movies. Verizon Wireless, AT&T and Comcast were hit with copyright lawsuits accusing them of turning a blind eye to customers who illegally distribute and download pirated films. The production companies seek to force the internet providers to implement policies that provide for the termination of accounts held by repeat offenders and to block certain piracy websites.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharter CEO On Political Ad Spending: "The More Contentious the Elections, the Better"Sky Cuts Queen Elizabeth...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
