Putin's former speechwriter says Russian political system in 'shock' following Moscow's recent defeats in Ukraine
Russia's political system is in "shock" after Moscow's recent defeats in Ukraine, a former Vladimir Putin aide said. "This is no exaggeration," Abbas Gallyamov, a political consultant and ex-speechwriter to Putin, told CNN. Gallyamov said that Putin's "image" has now been "tarnished" over the losses on the battlefield. Russia's entire...
Ukrainian 'Chief of Police' Who Colluded With Russia Caught Trying to Flee
A Ukrainian man, who called himself a "chief of police" for the city of Balakliya near Kharkiv who reportedly colluded with Russia has been caught attempting to flee, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said Friday. The SSU said Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained a 48-year-old man who they said...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Putin is suffering 'legitimate humiliation' after misjudging the West's willingness to get involved in Ukraine war, Russia expert says
Putin is likely humiliated as Russia's military losses mount in Ukraine, a Russia expert told Insider. Such defeats are made worse due to the US, UK, and other NATO allies aiding Ukraine's cause. "He misjudged the resilience of the West," Simon Miles, a Duke professor said of Putin. When Russian...
Huge Explosion as Pro-Russian Officials Hit By Ukraine HIMARS, Video Shows
At the time of the strike, a meeting was underway between Russian-installed officials, authorities said.
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Russian teachers have reportedly been asked to give up a part of their salaries and donate it to Russian soldiers invading Ukraine
A teacher at one of the schools told Important Stories they were given flyers to apply to donate.
Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
Ukraine rains down barrage of Himars missiles on meeting of pro-Kremlin officials in Russian-occupied city
UKRAINE unleashed a barrage of missiles on Russia's headquarters in Kherson yesterday during a meeting of top pro-Kremlin officials. Ukraine has launched a major offensive to take back territory in the south, including Kherson - the only large city captured by Russian forces in the first few days of the war.
Russia's Forces 'Increasingly Divorced' From Realities in Ukraine: ISW
Russian forces are continuing to prioritize "meaningless" offensive operations in Ukraine's east instead of focusing on defending against Ukrainian's advancing counteroffensives in the eastern Kharkiv region, according to a leading think tank. Institute for the Study of War said Russian troops are attacking Bakhmut and villages near Donetsk City that...
NATO to Be Drawn Into Ukraine War if Russia Goes 'Scorched Earth': Admiral
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said Thursday that if Russia deployed a "scorched earth" policy in Ukraine it "would almost certainly draw NATO into the fight." Stavridis' comments came after the Daily Beast reported that members of Russian state media are proposing violent reactions as the Russian military...
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Russia-Ukraine war: senior pro-Russian officials reported killed; Ukraine says mass grave found at Izium – live
Officials in Russian-occupied areas reported dead; hundreds of bodies said to have been found in retaken Ukraine city
Ukrainians soldiers are refurbishing abandoned Russian tanks and trucks
Kyiv, Ukraine — It was an early and delightful symbol of underdog resistance. Dubbed the “John Deere Brigade,” Ukrainian tractors were shown all over social media lugging away hastily abandoned Russian military equipment, from tanks to self-propelled artillery systems to complicated air defense platforms, worth tens of millions of dollars. Western predictions that Ukraine would fall to its invaders in as little as three days proved wildly offbase. The breadbasket of Europe could punch above its weight. And now it was in the repo business.
Ukraine Trolls Russia on Gift of 'Thousands of Tons' of Ammo, Keeps Gaining
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is mocking the Russian military, saying Ukraine has seized massive troves of munitions that it promises to use against the invading armed forces. In a sarcastic Twitter post, the ministry said Friday that it had "received thousands of tons of ammunition as a gift" from Russia's...
