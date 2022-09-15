ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Rothkopf
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
Newsweek

Russia's Forces 'Increasingly Divorced' From Realities in Ukraine: ISW

Russian forces are continuing to prioritize "meaningless" offensive operations in Ukraine's east instead of focusing on defending against Ukrainian's advancing counteroffensives in the eastern Kharkiv region, according to a leading think tank. Institute for the Study of War said Russian troops are attacking Bakhmut and villages near Donetsk City that...
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
102.5 The Bone

Ukrainians soldiers are refurbishing abandoned Russian tanks and trucks

Kyiv, Ukraine — It was an early and delightful symbol of underdog resistance. Dubbed the “John Deere Brigade,” Ukrainian tractors were shown all over social media lugging away hastily abandoned Russian military equipment, from tanks to self-propelled artillery systems to complicated air defense platforms, worth tens of millions of dollars. Western predictions that Ukraine would fall to its invaders in as little as three days proved wildly offbase. The breadbasket of Europe could punch above its weight. And now it was in the repo business.
