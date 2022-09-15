Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
US News and World Report
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Due to Tropical Storm Fiona
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House...
Joe Biden Says the COVID-19 Pandemic Is ‘Over’ in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
U.S. President Joe Biden declared that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is “over” in an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday. “The pandemic is over,” he told host Scott Pelley. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.” The World Health Organization still classifies COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, with the U.S. recording an average of more than 400 deaths per day from the virus, according to data from The New York Times. But world leaders like Biden have been speaking...
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region. Forecasters said the storm threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain on Sunday and Monday, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. “The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
US News and World Report
Turkey Condemns U.S. Decision on Cyprus Arms Embargo
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign ministry said on Saturday it strongly condemned the expansion of a decision taken by the United States in September 2020 to lift its arms embargo on Cyprus. The U.S. State Department said on Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had lifted defence trade restrictions...
US News and World Report
Remnants of Typhoon Bring Floods to Alaska's Western Coast
(Reuters) - Remnants of the former typhoon Merbok flooded Alaska's western coast on Saturday, bringing high waves, with wind gusts up to 60 mph pushing rising sea waters inland and knocking some houses off foundations in Nome, as the storm crawled north through the Bering Sea, the National Weather Service.
US News and World Report
Jordan Steps up Curbs on Political Dissent - HRW
AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian authorities have in the last four years intensified persecution and harassment of political opponents and ordinary citizens using a string of laws to silence critical voices, Human Rights Watch said on Sunday.Authorities used vague laws to detain, interrogate and harass journalists, political activists, members of political parties and independent trade unions, and their family members, and restricted their access to basic rights to quash political dissent, the rights group said in a report.“There is an urgent need to address the downward spiral on rights we are seeing in Jordan today,” said Lama Fakih, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
US News and World Report
Britain Says Ukraine Continues Its Offensive in Northeast
(Reuters) - Ukraine continues offensive operations in the northeast of the country while Russian forces have established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove, British military intelligence said on Saturday. "Russia likely sees maintaining control of this zone as important because it is transited by...
US News and World Report
Earthquake Again Felt in Taiwan's Capital Taipei
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Buildings shook again in Taipei on Sunday as another earthquake rattled the island, following a strong temblor earlier in the day with its epicentre in Taiwan's southeast. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
US News and World Report
Eastern Australia Areas Under Flood Warnings Amid La Nina Event
(Reuters) - Australia's weather forecaster warned on Saturday of potential heavy flooding in parts of New South Wales, as much of the country braces for unusually heavy rains in coming months due to a third straight La Nina weather event. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for flooding in...
US News and World Report
Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall in Southwestern Puerto Rico
(Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona made landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h), NHC said. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru)
US News and World Report
Strong Quake Rocks Southeast Taiwan, No Reports of Damage
TAIPEI (Reuters) -A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shook southeastern Taiwan on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of damage and no power outages. The quake had a depth of 7.3 km (4.5 miles) with its epicentre in Taitung county, a sparsely populated part of the island, the Taiwan weather bureau said.
US News and World Report
Russia Has Likely Extended Locations It Is Prepared to Strike, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday. Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Bolivia Hopes to Prevent Forest Fires in Vulnerable Areas
LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian authorities are striving to prevent an increase in forest fires at its border with Argentina, after almost one million hectares (2.47 million acres) ravaged the eastern part of the country so far this year, authorities said on Sunday. Risks of new fire spots in some...
US News and World Report
Peru Communities Lift Blockade Disrupting Key Copper Transport Road
LIMA (Reuters) - A group of indigenous Peruvian communities that have been blocking a key copper corridor agreed to a truce on Sunday after the country's prime minister said he would meet with them. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer. The blockade, which lasted less than a week,...
US News and World Report
Wanted Crypto Developer Do Kwon Is Not in Singapore, Police Say
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Police Force said on Saturday the wanted crypto developer Do Kwon, who is accused of fraud by investors following the collapse of his cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD, is currently not in the city-state. Kwon, the primary developer of the two cryptocurrencies whose spectacular collapse in May roiled...
US News and World Report
Crash Victims in Southern China Were on COVID Quarantine Bus
BEIJING (Reuters) -The victims of a bus crash which killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in southwest China's Guizhou province were in an official government health vehicle and were being transported for COVID reasons, local media reported on Sunday. The accident took place in the early hours of...
US News and World Report
France to Recognise State of Natural Disaster in Guadeloupe After Fiona, Macron Says
PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognise a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe after heavy rain tied to the powerful storm Fiona caused flooding in the French Caribbean island, killing one man, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday. "In the aftermath of storm Fiona my thoughts go to...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” The president said he did not get a heads-up before the Trump estate was searched, and he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.”
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Targets Crypto Enforcement, Digital Asset Rules
(Reuters) -U.S. government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance. The Treasury Department will also lead a group of...
