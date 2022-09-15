Read full article on original website
KTBS
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
TASD students utilize new Smart Labs
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana, Arkansas School District plans to boost learning at four of their campuses by implementing brand new smart labs. The district recently purchased them for Arkansas High School, Harmony Leadership Academy, North Heights Community School, and Fairview Elementary. Each week students work on a unique project...
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Texarkana ceremonies honor POW/MIA service members
TEXARKANA, Texas - Americans who are missing in action and who were prisoners of war were remembered Saturday with three ceremonies in Texarkana. The events were held at the Korea-Vietnam Memorial Wall on Stateline Avenue. The day of remembrance started with an opening ceremony in downtown. Veterans gathered to honor...
Spirit of the Game: Haynesville High School
HAYNESVILLE, La. - As we kick off week four of Friday Football Fever, Rick Rowe gives us another example of the Spirit of the Game. This week, Rick travels to Haynesville to see how folks there gear up for game night. Be sure and join us each Friday night at...
Friday Football Fever highlights from 9-16-22
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you missed the action on the field last night, you missed a lot! Until next week, check out this slideshow of some of the great plays. Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
DPPJ to consider DA's request to cover ADA salary; 2 make accusations
MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto district attorney’s request last week for additional money to cover the cost of another assistant to be dedicated to representation of the Police Jury brought allegations of malfeasance and misuse of funds from two who frequently criticize the D.A. In August, District Attorney...
Ochsner LSU Health, LSU Health Shreveport offer free heart scans Oct 1
SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds. That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health...
Shriners 100
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit cel…
Green Oaks beats BTW in 2022 Soul Bowl, 28-6
Green Oaks beat rival Booker T. Washington in the 2022 Soul Bowl, 28-6, at Leonard C. Barnes Stadium, Saturday. The Giants and Lions were winless coming into their annual clash. Green Oaks is now 1-2 while BTW falls to 0-3.
Shriners Children’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children. The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors...
Carthage @ Marshall
Carthage @ Marshall

Marshall - 0
Wrong mail-in ballots sent to Shreveport voters; some sent back in
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State. John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested...
Calvary @ Byrd (Thursday)
Calvary @ Byrd (Thursday)

Byrd - 14
Illinois Avenue slaying victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday night has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died shortly before midnight.
Dream Hunt Foundation takes sick children on fishing trip
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Dream Hunt Foundation is all about making memories and making dreams come true for children and teens who face challenges. This week they did just that. The Dream Hunt Foundation teamed up with Shriners in Shreveport to take ten patients fishing. The patients and their families...
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
bossierpress.com
Civil Service Board unanimously votes to remove Estess as Bossier police chief
During a special meeting held Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove chief of police Chris Estess for the Bossier City Police Department at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the meeting. City Attorney Charles Jacobs submitted a...
Second-Half Push Lifts #11 JSU Past GSU
JACKSON, Miss. | The Grambling State University football team refused to back down in the opening half on Saturday afternoon, but 11th-ranked Jackson State imposed its will and flexed its muscles in a 24-point third quarter in a 66-24 home-opener victory in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
KSLA
Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex. Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.
