Ethereum’s Merge yields anti-climactic outcome, but here’s the catch

Ethereum just concluded the blockchain industry’s most anticipated event of 2022. The Merge garnered a lot of hype, especially in the last weeks but the entire period turned out anticlimactic for ETH’s price action. ETH failed to deliver a meaningful rally despite heavy expectations ahead of the Merge...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How realistic is $50K after the Merge?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum [ETH], the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market, successfully completed its long-awaited switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake PoS recently, ushering in a new era for the network. Although there was excitement during and immediately after the Merge, as the changeover is often known, driving ETH above $1,643, the upswing was very fleeting. In fact, ETH’s price quickly fell back below the $1,600-level on the charts.
Ethereum: Is the Merge nothing more than another “sell-the-news-event”

The Merge has been a success for Ethereum [ETH]. Wait… but that’s not it as ETH has continued to dip despite this release. The continued fall of the token has attracted the attention of analysts across the crypto industry to give their two cents on the matter. Galaxy Digital based researcher Christine Kim has also joined the conversation with her valuable input. In a recent thread, Kim discussed why ETH continues to stand at lower prices since the Merge.
Bitcoin [BTC]: Heavy coin inflow into exchanges suggests rally in sell pressure

The much-anticipated Merge that proved to be beneficial for most, didn’t do anything for Bitcoin [BTC]. Some Ethereum [ETH]-linked assets posted double-digit gains, and BTC paid no heed. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price per BTC stood at $19,907, with a 0.8% decline in the last 24 hours.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will $200 finally be a reality for DOT?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A brainchild of Ethereum Co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is one of the leading blockchains in the world right now. With a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, it is unique in supporting multiple interconnected chains. In fact, one can argue that its interconnected nature has helped the project earn a significant number of users over the last few years.
The Lido Finance [LDO] talk post ETH Merge is worth listening to

The most anticipated event in blockchain history this year – the Ethereum Merge – has come and gone successfully. Following the Merge, the price of Ethereum-linked cryptocurrency assets such as Ethereum Classic [ETC] and the LDO, the governance token of ETH liquid staking platform, Lido Finance, rallied significantly.
Cardano [ADA] looks ‘ready’ for Vasil after latest dev updates

Cardano‘s community is easily the most bullish group in the crypto-market right now. According to many, they have good reason to be so as well. The Cardano network is finally set to go ahead with the Vasil hard fork on 22 September, which is still less than a week away. The preparations for the hard fork have been in full swing for months now. Among these preparations is the launch of Transaction Chaining on Cardano.
Bitcoin: Despite spot-market bloodbath, BTC’s OI represents a ‘healthy’ picture

New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass showed that >$280 million worth of digital assets liquidation in the last 24 hours. Surprisingly, the star of the show- Ethereum [ETH] led the rally. This further led to the overall market experiencing increased volatility. Despite such scary scenes, there might come a small indication of relief…
ETH whales decreased their holdings prior to Merge- Here’s why

In the last three months leading up to the final transition of the Ethereum mainnet network into a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, data from Santiment revealed a disparity in the ETH holding behavior of whales on the network. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the count of ETH whales that hold...
Bitcoin: Merge renders ETH less of a cryptocurrency as per this BTC maximalist

Bitcoin [BTC] maximalist and Microstrategy board chairman Michael Saylor recently said that the Ethereum [ETH] Merge meant BTC was going to be stronger. Bloomberg reported that Saylor made that statement while attending an Australian conference. According to him, moving from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) renders ETH less of a crypto asset. Saylor said,
FTX investors should watch out for FTT touching $23-$25 range over the weekend

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The FTX exchange token FTT has been in a downtrend since March. In May, the price formed a descending channel, and a breakout upward has not been seen yet. It is the fourth largest token by market capitalization, and the past week of trading took out a good chunk of said marketcap. The market structure was bearish, although a relatively low-risk buying opportunity could soon present itself.
Helium: Binance’s erroneous payouts had these effects on HNT’s performance

Leading crypto exchange Binance, as of 16 September, made a massive blunder that turned out profitable for some users. According to new reports, Binance erroneously paid out about 4.8 million Helium [HNT] tokens to some users. Many of these users took advantage of the situation and sold the alt at a profit.
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $500 a likely target for LINK?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK] was on a bad downtrend until two weeks ago. However, the bullishness of the wider crypto-market had a significant impact on LINK’s price charts. In fact, the downtrend had reversed itself at press time.
Dogecoin’s #2 spot fails to impress investors as DOGE keeps losing its grip

According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin [DOGE] is now the second biggest cryptocurrency on the POW network after Bitcoin [BTC]. This development took place after the transition of Ethereum [ETH] to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. With a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, DOGE was positioned ahead of Ethereum Classic [ETC] with a...
Is Binance Coin [BNB]’s burning landmark enough drive to lead the alt to $300

The recent surge in Binance Coin [BNB] burning activity may have proved that the BEP-95 upgrade was a good decision. Also described as the “Bruno Upgrade,” the BEP-95 was implemented to speed up the BNB tokens burning process. In addition, the upgrade was to use a part of the burned tokens as transaction fees on the Binance Smart Chain.
Assessing whether y00ts will be the one to take Solana NFTs to the moon

Delphi Digital fueled quite the stir recently after it revealed that Solana hit a new ATH of sorts. According to its tweet, Solana recorded NFT volumes of 344k – An ATH that well surpassed its previous all-time high set in May. This big surge may be attributable to the y00ts NFTs.
ETHW drops 67% in a day and ETHPoW’s servers have everything to do with it

Well, despite taking a huge blow, ETHPoW—the ETH network’s rival offshoot continued to believe in its ability. In fact, ETHPoW officially launched its mainnet on 16 September. This was followed by the team announcing the same on via social media. The release included key technical requirements and details....
