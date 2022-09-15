Read full article on original website
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California
If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
Mystery animal spotted in Petaluma River identified
Every once in a while, one goes up a river looking for fish. One was seen in Napa up the Napa River. I have never heard of one in the Petaluma River before. That's a first," Marine Mammal Center cetacean researcher Bill Keener told KRON4.
SFGate
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to...
How full are Bay Area reservoirs?
(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
ksro.com
North Bay Earthquakes Shows Issues with Alert System
Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville tries new model to equalize worker pay
It’s almost unheard of: A restaurant prep chef earning at least $65,000. But that’s what Cyrus partners Douglas Keane, Nick Peyton and Drew Glassell are promising, with the recent opening of their new restaurant in Geyserville. And those prep chefs will be able to increase their salaries to...
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
sonomamag.com
12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County
Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening
A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
places.travel
All American Road Trip: San Francisco, Sonoma and Beyond – Spend 3 Days in Northern California
DAY 1 – GOLDEN GATE PARK. Start your journey at Golden Gate Park, one of the most visited parks in the United States, with an estimated 6.5 million visitors each year. It was built in the 1850s and then expanded in 1912 to an impressive 1,800 acres, making it 20% larger than Central Park in New York City and the largest park in the Western Hemisphere.
Bay Area's largest quake in 3 years rocks North Bay, 1 of 3 to strike region
North Bay residents were given a sharp jolt on Tuesday night when the Bay Area’s largest earthquake in three years rattled the region. The shakes were felt as far north as Mendocino County and as a south as Santa Clara County.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: In Custody]Police Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After Possible Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
helpmechas.com
Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
diablomag.com
The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene
Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
Bay Area rain could be heavier than expected this weekend
(KRON) — Rain is in the forecast this weekend with a storm front moving in that’s expected to bring widespread showers to much of the Bay Area starting on Saturday and heading into Sunday. Although this weekend’s storm is earlier in the year than we would typically expect, it looks like it could bring a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is on the way, here is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area it is expected to bring rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain is expected to stat falling late Saturday night into Sunday. According to the National Wether Service, the wettest day is expected to be...
