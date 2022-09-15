Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO