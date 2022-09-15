ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rolling Stone

Trump Fumes: DeSantis Stole My Plan for Shipping Migrants

In recent days, Donald Trump has privately voiced his anger over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sending planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Trump’s displeasure, however, has nothing to do with moral revulsions at the governor using human beings as unsuspecting pawns for a political attack. Instead, Trump is telling allies and confidants he’s outraged that DeSantis seems to think he’s allowed to steal the ex-president’s mantle as both media star, and as undocumented-immigrant-basher-in-chief. Since the Florida Republican — possibly under false pretenses — flew migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Massachusetts, Trump has pointedly complained to some of his closest...
HuffPost

Alabama Sidesteps Compensation For Survivor Of '63 KKK Blast

HuffPost

Biden Calls On Americans To Speak Out Against Hate-Fueled Violence

