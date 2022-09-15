ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Afternoon downpours for leeward areas Thursday and Friday

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain is expected to spawn over interior and leeward areas of the state Friday, thanks to light winds. Winds will remain light and generally southeasterly through Saturday. Trades return Sunday with an increase in windward shower coverage.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

