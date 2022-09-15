Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa Junior College awards construction contracts for Roseland expansion
Lathrop Construction Associates Inc. of Benicia and HKIT Architects of Oakland have been selected by the Santa Rosa Junior College to complete a $16 million modernization and expansion of its 9.5-acre Southwest Center campus, located in the historic Roseland district of southwest Santa Rosa. The current 10-classroom Roseland facility was...
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain
Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California
If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getnews.info
Skyfarm Construction LLC Is The Leading General Contractor In Santa Rosa, CA.
Skyfarm Construction LLC is a superior contractor in Santa Rosa, providing remodeling, new construction, and designing solutions to residents in the locality. The top-rated general contractor shared the qualities that make Skyfarm Construction LLC the most prioritized Santa Rosa general contractor. (Santa Rosa, CA, August 2022) In a website post,...
sonomasun.com
There will be a Cemetery Memorial at SDC – no matter what
The long-sought memorial wall at the abandoned Sonoma Developmental Center cemetery, where more than 1,400 people are buried in unmarked graves dating back to 1892, is moving forward. A local Sonoma County contractor has been awarded the $700,000 contract to proceed with plans for a dedicated viewing platform, with parking,...
KTVU FOX 2
Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire
The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
ksro.com
North Bay Earthquakes Shows Issues with Alert System
Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say
Officials say two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed.
KTVU FOX 2
Large fire burning next to I-580
There's a large fire burning next to I-580 in Oakland. Multiple structures are threatened, officials said. This is breaking news.
At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville tries new model to equalize worker pay
It’s almost unheard of: A restaurant prep chef earning at least $65,000. But that’s what Cyrus partners Douglas Keane, Nick Peyton and Drew Glassell are promising, with the recent opening of their new restaurant in Geyserville. And those prep chefs will be able to increase their salaries to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksro.com
Rainfall Coming to Sonoma County Starting Saturday Night
A few days removed from a historic heatwave, rain is now on the way to Sonoma County. The storm is expected to arrive tomorrow night, and the National Weather Service says it could be wet enough to temporarily reduce the risk of wildfires. The high-elevation areas of Sonoma County could see an inch and a half of rain. The lower-elevation spots like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma should see about an inch of rain. Sunday is supposed to be the wettest day, but showers could continue through Tuesday.
pioneerpublishers.com
Time to rescue your yard from heat damage
CLAYTON, CA (Sept. 17, 2022) — Our gardens and landscapes need care in September, just as they do in the spring. We need to help our plants repair from the dry, hot, windy summer. Prune off crunchy leaves, fertilize, and apply mulch to bare areas of the landscape and on top of soil in containers.
Bay Area woman found dead after reportedly driving off Interstate 5 in California
Divers pulled her submerged car out of the water and found her body inside.
New restrictions aimed at homeless approved in Rohnert Park
File photo of recent groundbreaking for Labath Landing photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB With little debate and no amendments, Rohnert Park's city council Tuesday approved barring people from sleeping in wide swaths of the city. The measure was approved 3-0 with both Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriguez and councilwoman Pam Stafford absent. It bans, among other things, camping within fifteen hundred feet of any school, daycare or library, prohibits cooking gas from being left unattended and wastewater from being dumped. The council has long heard demands for action. Several business owners in proximity to the Roberts Lake Park and Ride, now...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening
A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
Mystery animal spotted in Petaluma River identified
Every once in a while, one goes up a river looking for fish. One was seen in Napa up the Napa River. I have never heard of one in the Petaluma River before. That's a first," Marine Mammal Center cetacean researcher Bill Keener told KRON4.
sonomamag.com
12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County
Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
crimevoice.com
Man in Custody in Lieu of $37,500 Bond for Evasion of Police Downtown
SAN RAFAEL —A seemingly minor disturbance morphed into a more serious matter that landed a man in Marin County Jail. He is being held in lieu of $37,500 bond allegedly for evading police in the downtown area. The incident began near the Falkirk Cultural Center on Mission Avenue. A...
Comments / 0