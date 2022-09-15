A few days removed from a historic heatwave, rain is now on the way to Sonoma County. The storm is expected to arrive tomorrow night, and the National Weather Service says it could be wet enough to temporarily reduce the risk of wildfires. The high-elevation areas of Sonoma County could see an inch and a half of rain. The lower-elevation spots like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma should see about an inch of rain. Sunday is supposed to be the wettest day, but showers could continue through Tuesday.

