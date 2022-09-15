Read full article on original website
KSLA
Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish. Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft. Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
1 Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Natchitoches (Natchitoches, LA)
A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Natchitoches on Monday that ended in a car crash. Police say they attempted to arrest Gregory Washington [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
kalb.com
2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
westcentralsbest.com
Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again
Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Man Arrest After Pursuit
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Gregory Washington, 54, of Natchitoches after leading officers and deputies on a vehicle pursuit Monday morning. Detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department attempted to arrest Washington at a gas station on Texas St. Monday morning around 11 am. When detectives spoke with Washington, he got into his vehicle and reversed at a high rate of speed hitting a detective then fleeing the scene.
cenlanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 kills Colfax man
Grant Parish, La. (WNTZ) – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven...
kalb.com
APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and is seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
kalb.com
Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Zvarious Mason, 22, of Alexandria, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 12, to lesser charges in the Nov. 30, 2019, deadly shooting of Jordan Compton, 23, on Louisiana Avenue. He pled guilty to manslaughter. Mason was set to go before a jury on Monday, Sept. 12, on a...
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 71 near Rock Hill. Hunter L. Hayes, 23, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KTAL
Natchitoches Parish: 1-car crash causes portion of LA Highway 120 to close
ROBELINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Highway 120 near the new bridges in Robeline will be closed up to three hours due to downed power lines. NPSO deputies are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that involved a utility pole that resulted in low-lying power lines across Highway 120.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 west of U.S. Highway 167 at around 10:55 a.m. Eva H. Burks, 86, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
cenlanow.com
APD investigating Saturday night homicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Alexandria man who was a suspect in a criminal investigation. At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Green Street regarding a report of...
kalb.com
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
KTAL
Slow start too much for Northwestern State to overcome at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Ms (Northwestern State Athletics) – One of Northwestern State’s keys to Saturday night’s visit to Southern Miss was to try to win the field position battle. The Demons were unable to do that, and the homestanding Golden Eagles took advantage. A first-half scoring blitz, aided by...
