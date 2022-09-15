ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

KTAL

BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
HAUGHTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI

A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

2 arrested in Alexandria for shooting at Monroe Street store

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men have been arrested following a shooting inside a store on Monroe Street on Friday, Sept. 9. The Alexandria Police Department said Avantay Craig Bell, 18, has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. Shewaun Butler, 21, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again

Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
LENA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches Man Arrest After Pursuit

Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Gregory Washington, 54, of Natchitoches after leading officers and deputies on a vehicle pursuit Monday morning. Detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department attempted to arrest Washington at a gas station on Texas St. Monday morning around 11 am. When detectives spoke with Washington, he got into his vehicle and reversed at a high rate of speed hitting a detective then fleeing the scene.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 kills Colfax man

Grant Parish, La. (WNTZ) – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven...
COLFAX, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and is seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Zvarious Mason, 22, of Alexandria, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 12, to lesser charges in the Nov. 30, 2019, deadly shooting of Jordan Compton, 23, on Louisiana Avenue. He pled guilty to manslaughter. Mason was set to go before a jury on Monday, Sept. 12, on a...
cenlanow.com

APD investigating Saturday night homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Alexandria man who was a suspect in a criminal investigation. At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Green Street regarding a report of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

