CLEVELAND — Amari Cooper and David Bell sat next to each other Sunday afternoon in the home team's locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium and engaged in a private conversation. The two Browns wide receivers were also near each other on the field when the New York Jets executed an onside kick in crunch time with near perfection. The Jets then parlayed their recovery into a dramatic 31-30 victory over the Browns, who fell to 1-1 a week...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 46 MINUTES AGO