Ranking 4 potential future managers on the Cardinals roster

The St. Louis Cardinals have a rich history of producing managers around the league, who could be next in line?. One of the major bright spots for the St. Louis Cardinals this season has been first year manager Oli Marmol. Marmol brings a level of leadership, accountability, and baseball prowess that has taken the club to the next level.
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
