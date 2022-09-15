Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Kanye West opens new private school, ‘Donda Academy’
Kanye West has opened a Christian preparatory private school called Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. The tuition-based school aims to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders,” according to its website. “Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment...
NME
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
NME
‘Moonage Daydream’ review: freak out in the glow of a true artistic original
The most telling moment in Brett Morgen’s new David Bowie doc comes about half-way through. Pale-faced and sporting a tan fedora, Starman is asked a very boring question by an interviewer as they drive through the Californian desert. Instead of answering, he giggles, and announces “there’s a fly in my milk!” A few seconds pass before the smile fades. “He’s a foreign body… which is kind of how I feel.”
NME
Mura Masa’s new album ‘Demon Time’ was inspired by ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Mura Masa released his third album ‘Demon Time’ today (September 16) and has revealed it was inspired by Sonic The Hedgehog. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘R.Y.C’ features collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, Slowthai, Pa Salieu and PinkPantheress but according to Mura Masa (real name Alex Crossan), Sega’s iconic mascot also played a big part in the creation of the record.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
The Mars Volta on going “pop” and those Kanye West rumours
The Mars Volta have spoke to NME about their new “pop” album and the rumours of them working with Kanye West. Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López released their new self-titled album as The Mars Volta today (September 16) – a record that draws influence from the likes of Van Morrison, Slade, David Bowie’s later work and Peter Gabriel. “It’s safe to say we’ve made a pop album,” explained Bixler-Zavala.
NME
Grimes says new album ‘Book 1’ is “done”
Grimes says her new album, ‘Book 1’, is “done”, taking to social media today (September 17) to share a handful of details. On Twitter, Grimes wrote: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I.” She went on to share details of how the release’s final track was completed. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave,” she wrote, “and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
NME
Elizabeth Taylor podcast ‘Elizabeth The First’, narrated by Katy Perry, announces release date
The release date for the new Katy Perry-narrated podcast series about Elizabeth Taylor, Elizabeth The First, has been announced, revealed alongside a teaser for its first episode. With Taylor billed as “the original influencer”, the ten-part series will feature stories from those closest to Taylor (who died in 2011), as...
NME
Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder for new live EP
Father John Misty has covered Stevie Wonder‘s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’ as part of a new live EP. ‘Live At Electric Lady’ was recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, New York City back in May. Comprising six tracks, the special collection contains live versions of five songs from FJM’s latest album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Earl Sweatshirt performs new music in ‘Atlanta’ season 4 premiere
The season four opener of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which premiered on FX this week (September 15), features new music from Earl Sweatshirt. During the season premiere, the characters Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) mourned the death of a rapper called Blue Blood, whose music was playing through the speakers during the scene.
NME
Watch Sampa The Great cover Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA’ for Like a Version
Sampa The Great has covered Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘DNA’ for triple j’s Like a Version, marking her first appearance on the segment as a lead artist after guesting on instalments with Denzel Curry and Ecca Vandal. With her full band in tow, the Zambian-Australian rapper’s rendition of...
NME
Here’s every song on the ‘Do Revenge’ soundtrack
The soundtrack to Netflix comedy film Do Revenge has been revealed, featuring Billie Eilish, Robyn and Caroline Polachek. Loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train, Do Revenge is a black comedy which follows high school students, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), as they seek revenge against each other’s bullies.
NME
Kanye West files new trademarks to expand Donda Sports brand
Kanye West has filed a number of new trademarks to expand his Donda Sports clothing brand. According to a new report from TMZ, the rapper’s company Mascotte Holdings has filed trademarks for clothing items including jackets, hats, shirts, shoes and a host of accessories including blankets, wallets and umbrellas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Dermot O’Leary
“Irish music was a huge part of my upbringing, as were Elvis Presley and Nat King Cole: two of my mother’s favourites. My mum says Cole’s ‘Nature Boy’ reminds her of my dad – although I asked her about that recently and she said, ‘Oh no, that song doesn’t remind me of your dad at all’. That’s a complete lie! My whole life she’s been telling me this is dad’s song.”
NME
Kanye West ends fashion partnership with Gap
Kanye West has ended his partnership with the fashion company Gap. West’s lawyers sent a letter to the brand notifying them that the rapper would formally sever ties with it, terminating the 10-year agreement they first established in 2020. The letter, sent on West’s behalf, claimed that Gap had failed to meet the terms of its contract.
NME
Kanye West says he’s never read a book: “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me”
Kanye West has revealed that he feels an aversion to literature, comparing books to Brussels sprouts and explaining that he sees evolved forms of communication as crucial to his vision of an optimised future. The revelation came in a new episode of the podcast Alo Mind Full, where the rapper...
NME
Grimes shares photo hinting that she has had elf ear surgery
Grimes has shared a new photo hinting that she has undergone surgery to get elf ears, a procedure she has been teasing for a while. Last month, the artist shared her desire to get vampire teeth and elf ears, tweeting: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”
NME
The back covers of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ LPs make a clockface
Taylor Swift has revealed that the back covers for different vinyl versions of her new album ‘Midnights’ come together to make a clockface. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month.
NME
Nickelback’s ‘Side Of A Bullet’ features previously unreleased Dimebag solo
A guitar solo by the late Dimebag Darrell was incorporated into the 2005 Nickelback track ‘Side Of A Bullet’. As reported by Guitar World, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger once played the track, which appears on the band’s fifth studio album ‘For All The Right Reasons’, to Dimebag’s brother, Vinnie Paul, asking if the Pantera drummer would redo the drum parts. While he declined, he suggested the Canadian band use some of Dimebag’s unused material instead.
NME
Foo Fighters announce new greatest hits album ‘The Essential Foo Fighters’
Foo Fighters have announced details of a new ‘best of’ compilation – ‘The Essential Foo Fighters’ will come out next month. The new album is due for release on October 28 via Sony Music, and follows their ‘Greatest Hits’ album from 2009. Available...
Comments / 0