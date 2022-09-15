Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash
The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says Firm Still Has $1,000,000,000 in Cash Left To Deploy for Acquisitions
The chief executive of crypto derivatives exchange FTX says that the company still has a sizable amount of cash left to burn on acquisitions. In a new interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says the firm still has about $1 billion in cash on the sidelines ready to help ailing crypto firms.
dailyhodl.com
U.S. CFTC Chair Says ‘Many’ Crypto Assets Are Commodities, Calls for His Agency To Regulate Digital Asset Space
The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is calling for regulating many digital assets as commodities. CFTC chair Rostin Behnam is supporting the proposed U.S. Senate bill 4760, the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022 (DCCPA), to give his agency oversight authority to regulate cryptocurrency assets the same way they do other derivatives markets.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Merge Will Drive Crypto Asset Prices Higher, According to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green – Here’s Why
The chief executive of financial advisory giant deVere Group says that Ethereum’s (ETH) recent transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism should drive up the prices of crypto assets. According to a new company blog post, deVere Group CEO Nigel Green says that ETH’s merge is a “landmark, historic moment”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
The Merge To Proof-of-Stake Slashes Ethereum’s C02 Emissions by 99.99% Overnight: Crypto Sustainability Firm
A new Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) report says the successful Ethereum (ETH) blockchain merge brings the technology close to net-zero carbon emissions. The highly-anticipated Ethereum merge, intended to create a more sustainable blockchain, transformed the second-largest cryptocurrency from a proof-of-work consensus model to a proof-of-stake. In doing so, Ethereum’s...
dailyhodl.com
Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs
What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum About To Be Hit Hard by Price Correction As Bitcoin and Stock Market Weaken: Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says that he expects Ethereum (ETH) to witness significant levels of pain as Bitcoin (BTC) and the equities market hint at downward moves. In a new strategy session, the technical analyst tells his 768,000 YouTube subscribers that the NASDAQ, S&P 500, Bitcoin and Ethereum all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
SEC’s Crypto Stance Throwing Wrench in Industry’s Lending Markets: Report
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly complicating matters for lenders in the crypto industry with some of its guidelines. According to a report from Reuters, multiple large lenders from banks such as U.S. Bancorp, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co are having trouble getting into the digital asset space because of the SEC’s policy on crypto lending.
dailyhodl.com
Biden Administration Unveils New Framework for ‘Responsible Development’ of Crypto Assets
The White House is revealing new comprehensive guidelines for the responsible development of crypto assets in the US economy. In a new press release, the Biden Administration is unveiling the first-ever framework for the development of digital assets. The guidelines were created using information gathered after Biden made an executive...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar DeFi Crypto Project Surges 30% in One Week, Defying Digital Asset Market
Reef (REEF) – a layer-1, EVM-compatible blockchain for DeFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and gaming – is trading at $0.005001 at time of writing, up from $0.003847 seven days ago. The 244th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is also up more than 5% in the past 24 hours. At...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Predicts Imminent BTC Rally – Here’s His Target
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s crash this year says he expects BTC to rally in the coming days. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 521,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has broken out of its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframe and is now en route to his target at $23,000.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Capitalist Arthur Hayes Says Only One Ethereum Chart Matters for Next ETH Bull Market
The co-founder of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX says he’s keeping a close watch on one Ethereum (ETH) chart that he believes could signal a fresh bull cycle for the king altcoin. Arthur Hayes tells his 298,600 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s net issuance is the only chart “that matters” after...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Pullback Is About to End, Says Crypto Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom – Here’s the Timeline
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says Ethereum (ETH) is likely in the final stages of its downtrend. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Smart Contracter tells his 210,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum is close to completing its final leg down before turning bullish. Smart Contracter predicts...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Flashing Potentially Bearish Metric, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing a potentially bearish pattern on the charts, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that 1.69 million Bitcoin, worth more than $33 billion at time of writing, moved onto exchanges between September 7th and the 13th. That figure represents the highest weekly spike in...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Is Now ‘Prime Time-Ready’ for Institutional Investors, According to Nexo Co-Founder – Here’s Why
The co-founder and managing partner of crypto lender Nexo, Antony Trenchev, is saying that large institutions are now more likely to invest in Ethereum (ETH) after the crypto asset’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Trenchev says in a Bloomberg interview that Ethereum’s transition to a less energy-intensive transaction-verification...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says He’s Accumulating New Move-To-Earn Altcoin That’s Up Over 850% in Five Days
A widely followed crypto strategist says he’s accumulating an under-the-radar altcoin that has exploded by more than 850% in less than a week. Pseudonymous analyst The Crypto Dog tells his 747,200 Twitter followers that he’s loading up on Sweat Economy (SWEAT), a new move-to-earn cryptocurrency. According to Sweat...
dailyhodl.com
Treasury Department Recommends More Research on U.S. CBDC To Develop Future System of Payments
The U.S. Treasury Department is recommending more research on the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In a new report, the Treasury Department says the US has an objective to create a future payments system that promotes American values, minimizes risks and fosters inclusion. To achieve its goal, the...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Doubles Down on Big $100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction – Here’s His Timeline
Bloomberg’s lead commodity analyst Mike McGlone is doubling down on his forecast for a six-figure Bitcoin (BTC) price tag. In a new interview with Kitco News, McGlone says that adoption and demand for Bitcoin appear to be gaining enough steam to push BTC to $100,000 in less than three years.
Comments / 0