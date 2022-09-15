ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash

The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
U.S. CFTC Chair Says ‘Many’ Crypto Assets Are Commodities, Calls for His Agency To Regulate Digital Asset Space

The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is calling for regulating many digital assets as commodities. CFTC chair Rostin Behnam is supporting the proposed U.S. Senate bill 4760, the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022 (DCCPA), to give his agency oversight authority to regulate cryptocurrency assets the same way they do other derivatives markets.
The Merge To Proof-of-Stake Slashes Ethereum’s C02 Emissions by 99.99% Overnight: Crypto Sustainability Firm

A new Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) report says the successful Ethereum (ETH) blockchain merge brings the technology close to net-zero carbon emissions. The highly-anticipated Ethereum merge, intended to create a more sustainable blockchain, transformed the second-largest cryptocurrency from a proof-of-work consensus model to a proof-of-stake. In doing so, Ethereum’s...
Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs

What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
SEC’s Crypto Stance Throwing Wrench in Industry’s Lending Markets: Report

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly complicating matters for lenders in the crypto industry with some of its guidelines. According to a report from Reuters, multiple large lenders from banks such as U.S. Bancorp, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co are having trouble getting into the digital asset space because of the SEC’s policy on crypto lending.
Ethereum (ETH) Is Now ‘Prime Time-Ready’ for Institutional Investors, According to Nexo Co-Founder – Here’s Why

The co-founder and managing partner of crypto lender Nexo, Antony Trenchev, is saying that large institutions are now more likely to invest in Ethereum (ETH) after the crypto asset’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Trenchev says in a Bloomberg interview that Ethereum’s transition to a less energy-intensive transaction-verification...
