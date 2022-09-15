ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Anthony Albanese’s deference to the throne might be the best way to ensure constitutional change

By Sarah Martin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Cadl_0hwCPPkG00

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, didn’t sleep much last Thursday night as he waited on news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Shortly after 6am on Friday, as long-established protocols for the monarch’s death kicked in, Albanese marked the close of the second Elizabethan age with a sombre address to the nation. Deep respect, heartfelt loss, and profound sadness was Albanese’s message.

In the week since, the prime minister has grasped instinctively both the historical weight of the moment and the overwhelmingly sympathetic mood of middle Australia towards the Queen.

So what has happened to Albo, the loose unit, the left-wing warrior who used to vow after breakfast to fight tories and build socialism?

Albanese, despite his republican bent, is a self proclaimed “dork of parliamentary processes”, someone who has deep and genuine respect for the country’s political institutions and the office of prime minister.

He also has a finely tuned radar for political strategy.

Related: Peter Dutton hits out at republicans seeking ‘political advantage’ from Queen’s death

In the days that have followed the Queen’s death, Albanese has transcended politics and the personal, knowing that he has the prime ministerial part to play in this significant, if pre-scripted, moment of Australian history.

“At a time like this, my job is to represent the nation, and to represent the views that we have, to follow the protocols which I’ve done. I think there is really something to be said for following the traditions which are there,” Albanese said on Thursday.

“I know I’ve been asked a few times about the debate about the monarchy and those issues. This isn’t the time for that. This is the time to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth, to give thanks for the extraordinary service for 70 years – it has been a remarkable life.”

Albanese’s praise of Queen Elizabeth II has rankled republicans, who are concerned that the prospect of an Australian head of state – which many declared impossible while the Queen lived – is deemed too sensitive to debate now the Queen is dead.

Interactive

But he knows that using this moment to push the republican cause would be counter-productive. It would be incredibly unpopular in a country where support for a republic has rarely moved beyond the lukewarm and would unnecessarily shake the country’s sense of self at a time when it is looking for political and institutional stability.

Despite being pushed on a number of fronts on everything from the $5 note to the appropriateness of the public holiday to mark a national day of mourning, Albanese has been unwavering, insisting protocols were being followed, and everything that had been put in place was appropriate to commemorate the Queen’s passing.

One only has to look at the artificial outrage stoked by the opposition leader Peter Dutton over the prospect of removing the monarch from the $5 note to recognise the immaturity of the mainstream debate around a republic in this country, and the perilous path Albanese has ahead of him to advance the republican cause.

Albanese has other motivations, too.

By presenting himself as a cautious, even conservative leader at this time, the prime minister is able to use the moment to assure voters that despite being from the left, he can be trusted as a centrist and that his instincts are in line with those of middle Australia (who decide elections).

Related: Don’t ask me to give the Queen a minute’s silence, ask me for the truth about British colonialism | Lidia Thorpe

A quick glance at his FM radio transcripts this week suggest that his lines have been pitch-perfect. “Thanks for representing us,” one FM radio host said to Albanese this week after they had furiously agreed it was “a time for respect”.

It is also a moment for Albanese to position the government for the debate ahead on constitutional change, with the prime minister making clear his focus is on achieving an Indigenous voice to parliament, in line with his commitment before the election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWudY_0hwCPPkG00
Anthony Albanese’s deference to the throne in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing may be a canny strategic move to achieve future constitutional change. Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Rushing a republic vote alongside the question of constitutional recognition, as some have called for, would be a political nightmare and likely doom both questions to failure. Not countenancing a republic vote until a second term of a Labor government was also an election commitment from Albanese, who has been emphasising consistency and delivery as key themes of his government.

As it is, there is much concern among MPs about the prospects of success for the referendum on the voice to parliament, with Albanese stressing this week the challenge of constitutional reform in a country that has voted against change more often than not.

If the vote on a voice to parliament fails, then there are ramifications for the republican question, with the appetite for another public referendum shortly thereafter likely to be diminished.

Albanese may be parking his ideological convictions for now, but the man is no idiot, and his deference to the throne in the wake of the Queen’s passing may prove strategically to be the best – and possibly only way – of achieving constitutional change down the track.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on a Tory nightmare: ministers out of step with the crown

Liz Truss is Britain’s third prime minister in just over three years. This degree of instability is the product of the modern Conservative party’s refusal to confess its mistakes and to correct them. Instead, the Tories appear obsessed with blaming opponents for their repeated failure to deliver on their promises. The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a chance for the prime minister to reset this attitude in a number of controversial and unresolved matters. The monarch’s passing – and the outpouring of affection for the late Queen – hints at a yearning for a more unifying public conversation. Ms Truss must also be aware that the evolving nature of monarchy, and the arrival of an opinionated King Charles III, sets the stage for possible public conflicts between ministers and the crown.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Dutton
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Anthony Albanese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deference#Throne#Republicans#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
The Guardian

‘They won’t invade, will they?’ Fears rise in Russian city that Ukraine war could cross border

The war has become impossible to ignore in Belgorod, southern Russia, just miles from the border with Ukraine. Russian soldiers retreating from the Ukrainian counterattack now roam the streets. Air defences boom out overhead several times a day. The city is once again filled with refugees. And, at the border, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers stand within sight of each other.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

447K+
Followers
101K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy