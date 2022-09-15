Read full article on original website
Rabid bat found in Fountain Valley
(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found at a parking lot located at Pickleball Court #1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center, 16400 Brookhurst Street in the City of Fountain Valley, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 10:30 a.m., has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on the alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton
Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract
The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez again amazes and astounds
After two moves to censure her that did not rise to actual censure, after a third move that resulted in her censure — the first censure ever of a Cypress Council Member — Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez will be the subject of a censure discussion yet again at the September 26 regular Council meeting.
Boaters join community science project to restore native oyster species in Alamitos Bay
This project is a collaborative effort between Orange County Coastkeeper, a nonprofit protecting clean water, and the Long Beach Yacht Club. This is the second consecutive year collecting Olympia oyster larvae from Alamitos Bay. Long Beach boaters will retrieve strings of oyster shells after they’ve been suspended in Alamitos Bay...
CalOptima Health is rated a top Medi-Cal plan in California
ORANGE, Calif. (September 15, 2022) — CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California, receiving a rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. This is the eighth year in a row that CalOptima Health has received this distinction. Medicaid is known as Medi-Cal in California, and no other Medi-Cal plan in the state earned higher than 4 out of 5.
OC Community Foundation Hosts Giving Day on Sept. 21 for Youth-Oriented Charities
On September 21, Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Igniting Potential, a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $300,000 for 18 local nonprofits serving Orange County youth. According to OCCF, a study just released by the National Center for Education Statistics shows that over the...
Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022
Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
Exchange Club, City Officials Recognize 2022 Lifeguard of the Year
Lakewood ‘Thank a Servicemember’ returns for 9th year
Nearly 38,000 members of our Armed Forces overseas have received a very special thank you from Lakewood residents, schools, businesses and community groups since the start of the city’s Thank a Servicemember campaign in 2014. With Sept. 11 as the campaign kickoff date, writing a heartfelt note or letter...
Second Annual Fest-of-All coming in Lakewood
The second annual multicultural food and music festival called Lakewood’s Fest-Of-All returns on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Center in the large parking area south of El Torito and west of Target. Representing the wide variety of cultures which Lakewood is proud to have...
Skylark Lecture series to begin with UCLA astronomer
Orange Coast College’s Planetarium is introducing a new monthly lecture series that will be open to the public, featuring guests discussing popular topics in astronomy and space science. The Skylark series will debut on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. with a lecture by Dr. Abhimat Gautam, an astronomer...
Desmond Doss seeks third local stakes win in E.B. Johnston
Desmond Doss will seek his third stakes win at Los Alamitos when he faces five opponents in the $75,000-guaranteed E. B. Johnston Saturday. Restricted to 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the one-mile Johnston is the eighth of nine races on the second day of the September Thoroughbred meet. Post time Saturday is 12:30 p.m. and approximate post time for the Johnston is 4:01 p.m.
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike
On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still On Top
Newport Beach Film Festival Announces Cinematic Schedule and Honors Program
The Newport Beach Film Festival, recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, has announced its schedule of films for this year’s 23rd annual cinematic celebration taking place October 13 through 20 at movie theaters in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa. More than...
San Juan Hills Football Remains Winlesss After Corona Del Mar Upstages Stallions’ Comeback
Over 130 pets were adopted at OC Animal Care last weekend with help from Supervisor Foley
This past weekend, O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley partnered with OC Animal Care to host an animal adoption event at the OC Animal Care shelter. Supervisor Foley was hoping to get 100 pets adopted, and exceeded the goal with a total of 130 animals being adopted, with over 90 cats and 30 dogs finding new homes.
