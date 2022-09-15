ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Rabid bat found in Fountain Valley

(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found at a parking lot located at Pickleball Court #1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center, 16400 Brookhurst Street in the City of Fountain Valley, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 10:30 a.m., has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on the alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton

Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
FULLERTON, CA
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract

The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez again amazes and astounds

After two moves to censure her that did not rise to actual censure, after a third move that resulted in her censure — the first censure ever of a Cypress Council Member — Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez will be the subject of a censure discussion yet again at the September 26 regular Council meeting.
CYPRESS, CA
CalOptima Health is rated a top Medi-Cal plan in California

ORANGE, Calif. (September 15, 2022) — CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California, receiving a rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. This is the eighth year in a row that CalOptima Health has received this distinction. Medicaid is known as Medi-Cal in California, and no other Medi-Cal plan in the state earned higher than 4 out of 5.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022

Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
CYPRESS, CA
Exchange Club, City Officials Recognize 2022 Lifeguard of the Year

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Lakewood ‘Thank a Servicemember’ returns for 9th year

Nearly 38,000 members of our Armed Forces overseas have received a very special thank you from Lakewood residents, schools, businesses and community groups since the start of the city’s Thank a Servicemember campaign in 2014. With Sept. 11 as the campaign kickoff date, writing a heartfelt note or letter...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Second Annual Fest-of-All coming in Lakewood

The second annual multicultural food and music festival called Lakewood’s Fest-Of-All returns on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Center in the large parking area south of El Torito and west of Target. Representing the wide variety of cultures which Lakewood is proud to have...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Skylark Lecture series to begin with UCLA astronomer

Orange Coast College’s Planetarium is introducing a new monthly lecture series that will be open to the public, featuring guests discussing popular topics in astronomy and space science. The Skylark series will debut on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. with a lecture by Dr. Abhimat Gautam, an astronomer...
COSTA MESA, CA
Desmond Doss seeks third local stakes win in E.B. Johnston

Desmond Doss will seek his third stakes win at Los Alamitos when he faces five opponents in the $75,000-guaranteed E. B. Johnston Saturday. Restricted to 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the one-mile Johnston is the eighth of nine races on the second day of the September Thoroughbred meet. Post time Saturday is 12:30 p.m. and approximate post time for the Johnston is 4:01 p.m.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike

On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
SANTA ANA, CA
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still On Top

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
San Juan Hills Football Remains Winlesss After Corona Del Mar Upstages Stallions’ Comeback

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

