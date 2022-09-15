ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should recreational marijuana legalization be added to Missouri’s special session?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing for Gov. Mike Parson to include legalizing recreational marijuana as part of his call for a special legislative session.

However, Parson has resisted, saying that his special session call is meant to take up tax cuts. Lawmakers who want to consider legalization are hoping to get out in front of a November ballot question with which they take issue.

Do you think recreational pot should be part of the special session? Vote in the poll below.

Comments / 103

BRIAN GRIGA❄
3d ago

the citizens of Missouri should be able to access it just like the medical patients. weed can help with a lot of things , and not be as harmful as the pills that society pushs. tome for a change. vote yes this November!

Penny Lee Spencer
3d ago

it's safer for me then prescription drugs as I have proof I've almost died from them so I use Marijuana instead then I get charges for it yet I need it or take the prescription drugs and have more health issues or death. it's wrong. thought Missouri was better and cared about its citizens. come Governor Parsons do what's best for the "We the People"! You are better then the rest.

Fisherman45
3d ago

Why wouldn’t it be? Everyone can drink alcohol and pot is way way safer than than crap.

mymoinfo.com

Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
Missouri Independent

Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland

LAKE OZARK– Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week accused Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine of dodging debates, refused to show up for the first debate of Missouri’s U.S. Senate campaign on Friday.  Organized by the Missouri Press Association as part of its annual convention in Lake Ozark, Valentine, Libertarian Party candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution […] The post Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX2now.com

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
flatlandkc.org

Missouri Ponders the Power of the People

How Missourians Push Political Change Without the Legislature. Here’s what it takes for average citizens to change public policy in Missouri. It takes about an hour of standing outside in all weather conditions and talking to strangers for one person to gather eight to 10 signatures. About 30,000 hours...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri law enforcement agencies join together for National Child Passenger Safety Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department along with other statewide law enforcement agencies and safety advocates are joining together for national child passenger safety week. The campaign will start Sunday Sept.18th and run through Saturday Sept.24th. The effort from the agencies is aimed at reducing serious injuries and fatalities for children involved in crashes and to increase The post Missouri law enforcement agencies join together for National Child Passenger Safety Week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 16th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- On Monday morning, the Missouri House and Senate begin the real work on the Special Session. The Senate Budget Committee has 13 bills to consider in answer the governor’s request for a state income tax break. The House is standing by to get the bills that pass the Senate. Governor Mike Parson asked for an immediate income tax cut instead of the incremental plan that is already in place. That would take the individual tax rate to four-point-eight percent. This is also a veto session, but no vetoes were taken up this week.
FOX2Now

Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
Politics
showmeprogress.com

Now do the top 1%

The Missouri General Assembly has started concurrent veto and special sessions. Governor Mike Parson’s (r)intent is to permanently defund the state with a disproportionately generous revenue giveaway to the most well off in this state:. Governor Mike Parson @GovParsonMO. Every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job...
myleaderpaper.com

New MO law could impact homeless

This summer, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that would make it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization. Advocates across Missouri have raised concerns about how this could affect homeless communities.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

