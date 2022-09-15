QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should recreational marijuana legalization be added to Missouri’s special session?

Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing for Gov. Mike Parson to include legalizing recreational marijuana as part of his call for a special legislative session.

However, Parson has resisted, saying that his special session call is meant to take up tax cuts. Lawmakers who want to consider legalization are hoping to get out in front of a November ballot question with which they take issue.

Do you think recreational pot should be part of the special session? Vote in the poll below.

