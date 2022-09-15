Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
US News and World Report
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Due to Tropical Storm Fiona
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Says Erdogan Helping to End War but Zelenskiy Not Ready for Talks
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not prepared to hold peace talks. Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said Erdogan was always proposing...
US News and World Report
Wanted Crypto Developer Do Kwon Is Not in Singapore, Police Say
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Police Force said on Saturday the wanted crypto developer Do Kwon, who is accused of fraud by investors following the collapse of his cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD, is currently not in the city-state. Kwon, the primary developer of the two cryptocurrencies whose spectacular collapse in May roiled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Turkey Condemns U.S. Decision on Cyprus Arms Embargo
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign ministry said on Saturday it strongly condemned the expansion of a decision taken by the United States in September 2020 to lift its arms embargo on Cyprus. The U.S. State Department said on Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had lifted defence trade restrictions...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Likely Extended Locations It Is Prepared to Strike, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday. Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during...
US News and World Report
William and Harry Stand Vigil With Cousins at Queen's Coffin
LONDON (Reuters) -Princes William and Harry stood vigil at either end of the coffin of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, heads bowed as a line of mourners streamed past the late monarch's lying-in-state. The two sons of King Charles, attired in military uniforms, stood in silence at a 15-minute...
US News and World Report
Jordan Steps up Curbs on Political Dissent - HRW
AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian authorities have in the last four years intensified persecution and harassment of political opponents and ordinary citizens using a string of laws to silence critical voices, Human Rights Watch said on Sunday.Authorities used vague laws to detain, interrogate and harass journalists, political activists, members of political parties and independent trade unions, and their family members, and restricted their access to basic rights to quash political dissent, the rights group said in a report.“There is an urgent need to address the downward spiral on rights we are seeing in Jordan today,” said Lama Fakih, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Japan Issues Special Typhoon Warning as 'Unprecedented' Storm Approaches
TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special typhoon warning on Saturday for Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's main islands, as the region braces for a powerful and potentially destructive super typhoon. The warning came after the weather agency earlier in the day urged residents to...
US News and World Report
Strong Quake Rocks Southeast Taiwan, No Reports of Damage
TAIPEI (Reuters) -A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shook southeastern Taiwan on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of damage and no power outages. The quake had a depth of 7.3 km (4.5 miles) with its epicentre in Taitung county, a sparsely populated part of the island, the Taiwan weather bureau said.
US News and World Report
State Media: Israel Strike on Syria Airport Kills 5 Soldiers
BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers, state media reported Saturday. State news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, said the strikes happened after midnight Friday, causing “material losses” as well. It...
US News and World Report
Peru Communities Lift Blockade Disrupting Key Copper Transport Road
LIMA (Reuters) - A group of indigenous Peruvian communities that have been blocking a key copper corridor agreed to a truce on Sunday after the country's prime minister said he would meet with them. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer. The blockade, which lasted less than a week,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Crash Victims in Southern China Were on COVID Quarantine Bus
BEIJING (Reuters) -The victims of a bus crash which killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in southwest China's Guizhou province were in an official government health vehicle and were being transported for COVID reasons, local media reported on Sunday. The accident took place in the early hours of...
US News and World Report
France to Recognise State of Natural Disaster in Guadeloupe After Fiona, Macron Says
PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognise a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe after heavy rain tied to the powerful storm Fiona caused flooding in the French Caribbean island, killing one man, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday. "In the aftermath of storm Fiona my thoughts go to...
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
US News and World Report
Trump SPAC Fails to Pay Proxy Firm Despite Tough Hunt for Votes - FT
(Reuters) -Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday. https://on.ft.com/3BpVjal. Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” The president said he did not get a heads-up before the Trump estate was searched, and he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.”
US News and World Report
Stung by Criticism Over Diana, Britain's Royals Show Common Touch
LONDON/EDINBURGH (Reuters) - The day after his mother, Britain's longest serving monarch, died, King Charles and his wife Camilla surprised well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London by getting out of their car to greet them. The following day his two sons, princes William and Harry, staged their own walkabout...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
US News and World Report
Italy to Contribute to Ukraine EU Aid Program With 700 Million Euros - Govt Draft
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday. The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day. ($1 = 1.0034 euros) (Reporting by Alvise Armellini,...
Comments / 0