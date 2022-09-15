Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham took advantage of a reduced Premier League schedule due to policing pressures ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as the top three pulled clear at the top of the table. City and Arsenal were comfortable 3-0 winners on the road at Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Tottenham's 6-2 demolition of Leicester left the Foxes still rooted to the foot of the table.

