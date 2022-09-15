Morro Bay is holding a workshop on what the community wants to see happen to the power plant property.

MORRO BAY, Calif.- The power plant has been permanently closed since 2014 and now the city wants to get feedback on what to do with the plant.

The goal is to get public input. This workshop is being held at the Veterans Memorial building.

Some of the highlights discussed included land use as well as design preferences.



The next step will be another community workshop that will conclude the exploratory phase.

