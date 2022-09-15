Native American Festival this weekend in Vienna

Related
talbotspy.org
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
The Dispatch
Furnace Town To Host Renaissance Faire
BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.
oceancity.com
September is Still Summer in Ocean City, Maryland
It’s the time of year that the age-old question comes about. “Is September still Summer?” Well if you go to Ocean City, Maryland, the answer is a unanimous “yes!” Here’s why. The Beach. With the weather averaging between mid 70’s and upper 80’s, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Members, friends celebrate Rehoboth museum’s Beach Ball
Members and friends of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum gathered Sept. 10, at Kings Creek Country Club to celebrate the 17th Annual Beach Ball, a fundraiser for the museum, and its programs and operations. Beach Ball ticket buyers, donors, local businesses and sponsors helped raise approximately $50,000 on behalf of the organization. Great food, music, and live and silent auction items all helped make the evening fun.
starpublications.online
Connection Cafe welcomes the Timmons Family
After touring the Eastern Seaboard states and Canada for decades, the Timmons Family concentrates on singing their country gospel right here on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6–8 p.m. you can catch them at The Connection Café in Laurel. You’ll enjoy gospel music through the use of fiddle, guitars, mandolin, banjo, stand up bass and familial vocal harmonies as the Timmons Family presents awesome favorites such as The Purple Robe. Connection Café is a once a month live music ministry within Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd. in Laurel. Tasty treats will be served! For information or to talk about your group singing at The Café, contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com.
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
chestertownspy.org
Compass Closet Announces Annual Fashion Show to Benefit Compass
On October 17, 2022, Compass Closet will host their annual Fashion Show to benefit Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services in Caroline, Kent, & Queen Anne’s counties. With this year’s theme, A Maryland Road Trip, spend the afternoon enjoying fashion, food, and exploring all the great activities around Maryland all while supporting a great cause!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul's Homewood Café looks to keep a 60 year tradition going
Back in the 60's and 70’s, kids would leave Annapolis High School to get in a long line for a hot dog and soda at Paul’s Homewood Café.
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest 2022 – Images & 360ºs
OC Bikefest 2022 is underway. The inlet opens later in the afternoon while the vendor village was in full swing before noon. We took a tour of the inlet area while sound checks were going on on the main stage. People were on the secondary stage as well, making sure that everything was ready for the throngs of bikers who will flow off the boardwalk and into the inlet area to enjoy OC Bikefest 2022 with the vendors, food, alcohol (where sales benefit local non-profits), and the live music. For more information, click here.
Cape Gazette
Funland ends 60th season with a legislative tribute
Funland’s landmark achievement celebrating 60 years of service to Rehoboth Beach was solidified with a legislative honor Sept. 8. In the midst of the amusement center’s end-of-summer picnic, the Cape Region’s legislative delegation joined the festivities to honor the time-held tradition. “We’ve briefly joined your celebration to...
Cape Gazette
The endless round of buying, cooking, eating – ain’t it grand!
We cook. We eat. We buy stuff. We eat some more. It’s what we do. Our very own Culinary Coast (thank you, Southern Delaware Tourism, for coining that perfect description) is rife with James Beard Foundation Award winners, nominees, finalists and semifinalists. We even have a few chefs who have whomped up vittles for Michelin-starred eateries. Also, international restaurant reviewer Zagat sends me their annual local pick hits for editing and updating before they are published. All in all, this tiny resort town has earned an impressive reputation not only with diners, but also with home cooks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-LOT 26 SILVER MAPLE DR~LINCOLN
Lot 26 Silver Maple Drive, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Private, wooded, 0.96acre lot situated directly off of Silver Maple Drive. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Drive by today to see or call for more information!. $99,900. Call Melissa...
WMDT.com
Farm markets prepare for pumpkin season, inflation/weather conditions create challenges
SALISBURY, Md.- They’re usually orange in color, ridged, and come in all shapes and sizes. We’re talking pumpkins!. With fall right around the corner, places like Adkins Farm Market in Salisbury are gearing up for the crowds. “We have a lot of women that come in at this time of year that look for that perfect pumpkin and they will last. They should last till thanksgiving,” Owner Tammy Adkins said.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 16, 2022
A permanent Boardwalk was constructed in 1892 and extended for eight blocks along the oceanfront. Styles were more formal in the 1890s and 1900s — men in suits and ties and ladies in long dresses and big hats were normal attire for strolling the early Boardwalk in Ocean City.
capemayvibe.com
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is…
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is in full swing in Cape May, New Jersey. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.15432624.785117297.1663270324-588382432.1662591020. #humpbackwhale #whalewatching #whales #whalewatch #nj #njwhales #newjersey #jerseyshorewhales #capemay #capemaynj #wildwood #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
Cape Gazette
Talbot Kennel Club dog shows set in Harrington Sept. 24-25
Talbot Kennel Club will hold two all-breed dog shows from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington for pre-entered, AKC-registered dogs. This show will be like the Westminster Dog Show seen on TV, but much smaller and more casual. Spectators are welcome at no charge. Pet dogs must be left at home.
Creature Lurking in Lusby, MD Beach in the Patuxent River
Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. While alligator sightings have been reported in the past in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been […]
WBOC
Silver Lake residents express fountain frustrations
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Neighbors living near Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach are fed up with decorative fountains installed by city officials and have asked that they be removed for good. According to Rehoboth Beach mayor Stan Mills, the two fountains, located on either side of the bridge, were installed...
talbotspy.org
One Mission Cambridge Expands Services with Community Dinners
Since opening its doors in June, One Mission Cambridge has assisted 362 residents at its mission center at 614 Race Street in Cambridge. Each month since then, the number of people assisted has grown significantly. “To meet the growing needs among residents and to offer fellowship to our neighbors, on...
Dorchester Star
Dorchester County, MD
690
Followers
540
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/
Comments / 0