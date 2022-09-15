GMA Machinery Returns to International Exhibitions With Innovations to Expand Its Global Influence

TAICHUNG, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

The world’s first plastic and rubber trade exhibition will open in Germany in October. GMA, which has not participated in the exhibition for 2 years due to COVID-19, will return to the international exhibition again. This is also the seventh time GMA has participated in K fair. It will bring three innovations and highlights.

GMA provides extrusion die and peripherals, with excellent processing, K2022, GMA will dynamic display these products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Excellent processing

GMA extrusion die processing is finished in-house, for meeting more customized requirement. HASTELLOY (C276) is called “devil steel”, due to difficult processing, and it is easy to cause cutter and machine damage, increasing processing cost, not to mention to reach high precision requirement, without plating chrome, it’s excellent anti-corrosion property to be the best steel for running Fluoroplastic, such like ETFE, PVDF, PTFE, etc., are wide applied for semiconductor, medical, automotive industries. After many trials, GMA developed unique machining skill for process HASTELLOY with high precision, at K show, GMA will show the beautiful processed HASTELLOY surface.

Various design of extrusion die

New modified polymer and recycle polymer are used for production. Main application of extrusion die is for package, including sheet for thermoforming for food box or drink cup, film for vacuum package or industrial usage or lamination for food package and printing etc., For food package application, high transparency and even thickness are required, GMA shows extrusion die that is special design for producing high transparency products, this die is with optimized channel and external deckle system for adjusting width.

Completely extrusion line solution

GMA focus on extrusion die design and manufacture, otherwise, also provide extrusion peripherals, such like screen changer, gear pump and feed block etc., for K2022, GMA prepare a huge dynamic display exhibits to show all visitors how these parts work with die on extrusion line.

GMA Machinery, which started from CNC (Computer Numerical Control) processing, has been in business for 33 years since 1989.

Nowadays, GMA Machinery can deliver services and extrusion die that customers can rely on. Applications range from food and beverage packaging, fabric, furniture leather, transportation and recreational products to the particular needs of the highly demanding optoelectronic and medical industries.

GMA Machinery is capable of CNC processing, chrome plating, assembly and quality inspection, from design to completion, almost all completed in the factory, with nearly 95% self-made molds and complete testing equipment to ensure quality, work with GMA to create more possibility.

For more information on GMA Machinery Enterprise Co. Ltd., visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4U5LQ0Qpdo

