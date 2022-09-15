Read full article on original website
ESPN
Wrestling World Championships: Ravi Dahiya out of medal contention; Naveen loses bronze medal bout
India's Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya is out of the Wrestling World Championships after losing to Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev in the 57kg Round of 16 bout on Friday. World No. 2 Dahiya lost by technical superiority (10-0) to Abdullaev in a rather one-sided bout. Dahiya, who won the silver at...
NBC Sports
Jordan Burroughs breaks U.S. wrestling record for Olympic, world titles
Burroughs, 34, won all five of his matches over the last two days at the world championships in Belgrade in the 79kg division, which is not an Olympic weight class. “I’m still at the top of my game,” said Burroughs, a father of four who won his first world title in 2011 and is 10-0 in medal matches between the Olympics and worlds. “Before every match, I always remind myself that I chose this. This is chosen suffering.
WTA roundup: Linda Fruhvirtova wins in India to reach first career final
Linda Fruhvirtova advanced to her first career final by recording a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska on
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law
SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said.
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner’s wife offers sobering update
President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, on Friday. While he couldn’t provide the good news that the WNBA star would be returning home from a Russian prison, it was a chance to remind Griner’s family and Paul Whelan’s family that the U.S. government is doing everything it can.
americanmilitarynews.com
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
International Business Times
Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report
As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Lack of sunlight, no fresh air and 'as much as 50 to 60 to 70 pounds lost': A hostage expert describes what detainees like Brittney Griner face while behind bars in a foreign country
"They face the reality of poor nutrition, sometimes no access to fresh air or actual daylight," one expert told Newsy.
King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate
When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.・
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Reality Winner finds Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case ‘incredibly ironic’
Former intelligence contractor served four years in prison for leaking report on Russian interference in 2016 election
Chinese delegation banned from Queen’s lying-in-state
Commons Speaker moves after sanctions imposed on British MPs, but Chinese vice-president may be allowed
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
