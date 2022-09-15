ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 7

Related
NBC Sports

Jordan Burroughs breaks U.S. wrestling record for Olympic, world titles

Burroughs, 34, won all five of his matches over the last two days at the world championships in Belgrade in the 79kg division, which is not an Olympic weight class. “I’m still at the top of my game,” said Burroughs, a father of four who won his first world title in 2011 and is 10-0 in medal matches between the Olympics and worlds. “Before every match, I always remind myself that I chose this. This is chosen suffering.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zain Retherford
Person
Jordan Burroughs
Person
Labrinth
Person
Hassan Yazdani
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Yuzuru Hanyu
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife offers sobering update

President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, on Friday. While he couldn’t provide the good news that the WNBA star would be returning home from a Russian prison, it was a chance to remind Griner’s family and Paul Whelan’s family that the U.S. government is doing everything it can.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Olympics#Free Skating#Quad
International Business Times

Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report

As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Switzerland
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
QUEEN ELIZABETH

Comments / 0

Community Policy