ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

13 stylish storage solutions to get your home organised for autumn

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhKcP_0hwCEYIU00
Lifestyle

As the weather slowly cools, chances are your temper is hotting up when you can’t find something around the house.

A bit of organisation and knowing where things are kept can save us a world of stress. Plus, while an Indian summer may still be in swing, nature is starting to tell us it’s time to make room for richer, warmer textures and salute the change of season.

So if you’re preparing to switch out your summer bedding, stow away holiday clothes and swap out those woollens before the colder months set in – or just want to get organised now September is well underway – these smart storage solutions will help…

1. Elements Glass Kitchen Canisters, from £7; Kilner Jars, from £3.50, and Natural Belly Storage Basket (left), £12 (other items from a selection), Dunelm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJM5g_0hwCEYIU00
(Dunelm/PA)

An easy update for small spaces, decanting things into clear storage jars means you have everything within sight – leaving no room for waste, or making the classic mistake of doubling up on basics you already have.

2. Sherbourne Kitchen Island in Blue Slate, currently £90 (was £140), Studio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECLhj_0hwCEYIU00
(Studio/PA)

A favourite with interior designers and anyone who loves to cook and entertain, a kitchen island is a thing of beauty. With casters for easy movement, this one has two drawers for knives or spices, a double cupboard for tableware, hooks for hanging utensils and a side mounted towel rail. Genius.

3. Green Wire Storage Baskets – Set of 2, £20, Sasse & Belle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMY2i_0hwCEYIU00
(Sasse & Belle/PA)

With a lovely rustic feel and peaceful botanical shade, these baskets will tie in beautifully with country cottage décor. Think jam jars, olive oil and anything you fancy foraging for.

4. Lego Storage Brick 8 – Sand Green, currently £32 (was £35), Fy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZhUf_0hwCEYIU00
(Fy!/PA)

Love Lego? Building bricks with the added bonus of storage, ideal for stashing away anything from techy stuff to pencils and crayons.

5. Set of Drawer Organiser Dividers, currently £6.50 (was £8), A Place For Everything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awkjz_0hwCEYIU00
(A Place For Everything/PA)

Everyone has a messy drawer. But if it’s getting out of hand, there’s nothing more frustrating than rummaging around and coming up short. This dinky divider can be cut to length to fit any drawer, keeping everything just so.

6. Omnioutil Storage Bucket with Lid – Apricot, from £21-£38, Fy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dA4wA_0hwCEYIU00
(Fy!/PA)

A bucket may not scream storage, but this playful pale could be used to hold the kids’ toys, household tools, knitting kit, and even double up as a mini side table (and when the time comes, how perfect would it be for Halloween treats?).

7. Raw Scaffold Shelf – Small, from £60, Garden Trading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26p1Wz_0hwCEYIU00
(Garden Trading/PA)

Ideal for open storage and curating those succulents or garden tools, this industrial style shelf with galvanised wall brackets, looks bang up to date.

8. Marlborough Cabinet – Ink, Steel, £250, Garden Trading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDl83_0hwCEYIU00

This trendy steel cabinet will hold all your curios and could also double up as an extension of your home work station, with three shelves for files, books and stationery pots, etc.

9. Midi Folding Crate in Salmon, £10.50, Daisy Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCFCW_0hwCEYIU00
(Daisy Park/PA)

Available in a range of bright hues, this cute storage crate folds flat when not in use and can be used for practically anything – from your blow-dryer and beauty bits, to cleaning products and knick-knacks.

10. Minstrel Large Storage Ottoman in Mustard, £140, Studio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DETwN_0hwCEYIU00
(Studio/PA)

Decorative and stylish, this retro-style padded bench is perfect for holding blankets, cushions and knitted throws before swapping out cottons and linens.

11. The Edited Life Ash Wood Clothes Rail with Storage Shelf, £79, Dunelm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtM3f_0hwCEYIU00
(Dunelm/PA)

When you’re after a dedicated space to keep your business attire, coats or school-run stuff, a clothes rail can be a lifesaver. Keeping everything tidy, within sight and easy reach.

12. Grey SmartStore Basket – Medium – Base and Lid, £15, A Place For Everything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFvOD_0hwCEYIU00
(A Place For Everything/PA)

Easy to store and stack, this 10-litre storage basket is made from recycled materials, with a bamboo lid to keep items dust-free. The neutral colour way will blend beautifully into any space.

13. SmartStore by Orthex Classic Plastic Storage Boxes, starting from £7.50 each, John Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjeml_0hwCEYIU00
(John Lewis/PA)

Safe, functional, food-friendly and built to last, these compact storage boxes come with clip closures and secure lids. They can be configured in any combination and are suitable for most types of storage.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.
U.K.
newschain

What the papers say – September 16

As the working week draws to a close the newspapers continue to cover the nation’s mourning and the lead up to the Queen’s funeral. The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Mail carry comments made by the Prince of Wales to one mourner at Sandringham House in Norfolk, in which he said walking behind the Queen’s coffin to the lying in state was difficult and reminded him of the funeral for his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Toys#Home Work#Cleaning Products#Stress#Indian#Sasse Belle
newschain

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Sunday marks D-Day +9, or D+9, in the plans marking the Queen’s death. Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.
U.K.
newschain

King thanks nation for ‘support and comfort’ as unseen image of Queen released

The King has thanked the nation for the outpouring of support and warmth his family has received as a touching image of the Queen was released in tribute. Charles’s praise came as it emerged Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the Queen’s state funeral, mourning their great-grandmother with more than 2,000 others at Westminster Abbey.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the Gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral. Crowds of mourners are expected to flock to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
U.K.
newschain

Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid. The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.
SOCCER
newschain

Dock workers in Liverpool to begin two-week strike

Hundreds of dock workers will launch a two-week strike from Monday in a dispute over pay, continuing industrial unrest which has hit several sectors over the summer. Members of Unite at the Port of Liverpool will walk out from Monday evening, hours after the Queen’s funeral. The Peel Ports...
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
newschain

Outbox edged out in thrilling finish at Bro Park

Hambleton Racing Syndicate were narrowly denied a treble at Bro Park in Sweden when the Pat Cosgrave-ridden Hard One To Please got up in the final stride to beat Outbox in the Stockholm Cup International. Having earlier tasted success over hurdles with Al Zaraqaan and then with the two-year-old Manitou,...
SPORTS
newschain

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy