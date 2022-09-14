Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages
Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
‘Pushy’ scammers knocking on Lawrence doors, police say
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday regarding reports of scammers in the area. According to the LKPD, scammers are knocking on doors and pretending to be ADT Security workers. Residents who have reported suspicious activity told police that the scammers are “very pushy” and ask homeowners […]
lawrencekstimes.com
‘Tired of seeing friends and community members thrown into crisis,’ Bert Nash clients voice their concerns
Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center has scheduled two listening sessions for late September, but some clients are sounding off now. They say unfilled medications, a lack of available appointments, and unresponsiveness are keeping them from staying on track with their mental health care. On a hot morning in late...
LJWORLD
Former Lawrence police officer will now stand trial in rape case
A former Lawrence police officer who is accused of raping a woman in 2017 while he was on duty will now stand trial in the case. The ex-officer, Jonathan Mark Gardner, of Tonganoxie, had entered negotiations with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in May to resolve the case through criminal mediation, but after a status conference on Wednesday, Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny set a trial date for Feb. 27, 2023.
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl in Douglas County
A man pleaded guilty Thursday in Douglas County District Court regarding the May 2022 hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl.
kcur.org
Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars
It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
