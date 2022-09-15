Read full article on original website
Ford’s extended photo gallery for the 2024 Mustang contains a couple of tidbits as we’ve already seen an official design sketch for a sedan. We wouldn't necessarily count on that happening, but another image shows the reality of getting behind the wheel of the base model. As discovered by The Drive, the S650 in its most affordable trim level continues to have dual screens, but they're no longer housed within the same assembly.
It's 2022 but BMW's lineup continues to grow with no signs of slowing down. Recent entries include the electric iX1 and China's long-wheelbase X5, with the XM to crown the X portfolio soon. According to a new report from a well-known company insider, there is one model that could be living on borrowed time. The X4, essentially an X3 beaten with the coupe stick, might not live to see a next generation, at least not with combustion engines.
Development of the luxury EV continues. It's been a minute since we saw a Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype in the wild. The luxury brand still has vehicles wrapped in a text-laden camouflage that certainly draws attention, not that the massive coupe would go unnoticed with any wrap while turning laps on the Nürburgring.
The Lamborghini Urus finally has a proper direct competitor in the form of the new Ferrari Purosangue. The four-door, four-seat high-riding model from Maranello debuted yesterday and it seems that it is already enjoying a very decent demand from prospective customers. So much so that Ferrari could be forced to close the order books soon.
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
"Not a single wasted word or poorly formed sentence to be found."
Dacia, Renault’s low-cost arm for no-frills transportation, has decided to go wild and think outside of the affordable box by developing the Manifesto. It’s an unconventional concept car that won’t go into production, but the Romanian marque claims the electric showcar highlights its intention of catering to outdoorsy people. It gets the new corporate identity with the revised DC logo up front and massive "DACIA" lettering in the back.
Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed designs are extremely easy to move around from one place to another – without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying.
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year.
With production of the Insignia ending this year, Opel is officially bidding adieu to sporty vehicles by discontinuing the OPC badge. However, the folks from Rüsselsheim are not abandoning exciting cars altogether as the plan is to bring back the GSe moniker. It used to mean "Grand Sport Einspritzung" (Grand Sport Injection) on the Commodore GS/E and Monza GSE back in the day, but going forward, the acronym will stand for "Grand Sport electric."
There are few long-lasting iconic cars still in production, and the Defender is certainly one of them. Land Rover introduced the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show back in 1948, which means the off-roader will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. To mark the upcoming important milestone, the British marque owned by Tata Motors is launching a limited-run model available in the two-door 90 and four-door 110 flavors, but not the new 130.
One of the most anticipated cars of the year has finally been unveiled: the first SUV in Ferrari history. Although in Maranello they claim that the Purosangue is in a class of its own, the public can now get to know the latest product from Ferrari after many years of speculation. The Purosangue is one of the very few vehicles that both the press and the financial world are paying attention to. It means a lot to Ferrari.
Here comes the inevitable comparison of arguably the three top super SUVs available today. However, we must acknowledge that this isn't really an apples-to-apples matchup. It might seem that way initially, but the Purosangue lives a very different existence, and not just in terms of price. Keep this in mind as we explore the world of ultra-fast, ultra-exclusive, and ultra-expensive people movers.
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
It’s not really a secret that Volvo is working on the next-generation XC90 and its all-electric version. We’ve heard different rumors about its name and specifications, but it seems that everything will be unveiled later this year. It will become the brand’s new flagship model and take an important place in the company’s electrification strategy.
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna is leading the company through an industry-wide transition. Electrification is quickly becoming the norm, and the automaker is preparing to launch its first fully electric model in 2025. In a wide-ranging interview with Top Gear magazine, which is worth the read if you want to learn...
The 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is finally here, after years of teasing on the part of the company and worry on the part of its fans. However you feel about the brand's first four-door vehicle (Ferrari refuses to call it an SUV), the Purosangue holds onto key brand attributes like a rev-happy, naturally aspirated V12 and a rear-mounted transaxle, with a long hood and swoopy passenger cabin helping it fit in with the brand’s recent grand tourers.
The future is electric, and Ford is keen to bring its vast dealership network along for the journey. The automaker's recent dealer meetings in Las Vegas outlined a plan for dealers to become certified in EV sales, with the goal of becoming more EV friendly for buyers with charging capabilities, transparent pricing, and extensive sales training. But it requires hefty investments on the dealer side, and a decision must be made soon.
Renault announced the new 5 EV well over a year ago, and we're still over a year away from it arriving. New spy photos have captured an early development prototype out testing, showing off the new car for the first time. However, the vehicle is so early in its development that Renault hides it underneath a Clio body, revealing little of the upcoming car.
