2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
Yardbarker
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Yardbarker
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
Yardbarker
Video: Peyton Manning calls timeout 62 times as Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett lets clock run
One would think Peyton Manning has some sort of investment in the Denver Broncos. He was interested in buying the team, after all. Oh, and there's that Super Bowl he won with the Broncos as well. That was a pretty big deal for both him and the franchise. Manning --...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Appalachian State football staff reportedly placed mouse traps in own building so players 'don't take the cheese'
After a wild opening weekend in which they fell to North Carolina 63-61, the Appalachian State football team pulled off a monster upset on the road last Saturday with a 17-14 win against No. 6 Texas A&M. It was reported Friday afternoon that the Mountaineers coaching staff is using an interesting tactic to help their players get ready for their next game, a Saturday afternoon home meeting with the Troy Trojans.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Yardbarker
Twitter roasts Nebraska football by joking that Huskers made Gus Johnson sick
Fans tuning into No. 6 Oklahoma's drubbing of the hapless Nebraska Cornhuskers got a bit of a suprise after halftime. Calling the game in the first half was the always enthusiastic Gus Johnson. Known for his ability to make a two-yard gain sound like a game-winning Hail Mary in the National Championship, Johnson is either loved or hated by college football fans, but there is little doubting his commitment to the game or his passion.
Yardbarker
LeSean McCoy: 'It's over' for Bill Belichick, Patriots without Tom Brady
Coming off a preseason during which their offense looked lackluster, at best, the New England Patriots opened the regular season with a 20-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins that did little to silence concerns previously voiced by fans and critics. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has famously earned six Super...
Yardbarker
Report: 49ers could make QB change after Week 2 based on Kyle Shanahan's reputation
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
Yardbarker
Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
Yardbarker
49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status
After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win
Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
Titans sign former first-rounder Takkarist McKinley to practice squad
Dealt a tough blow with Harold Landry‘s injury, the Titans are adding an edge-rushing piece to their equation ahead of Week 2. Takkarist McKinley is joining Tennessee’s practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. A former first-round pick, McKinley has been on the radar for a bit now....
