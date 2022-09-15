ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Letter: Abortion as a constitutional right is contradictory

By Submitted
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
I find it very ironic/contradictory that the proposal to make abortion a constitutional right in the state of Michigan will be accompanied on our November ballots by a proposal to expand voting rights.

Nothing has suppressed the voices of Michigan voters — especially Black Michigan voters — more than abortion. Every year, abortion disproportionately claims the lives of preborn Black human beings by the thousands in our state. While Black citizens only make up about 13% of Michigan’s population, at least 55% of all abortions in our state killed a Black Michigander. Last year over 15,000 Black lives here in Michigan were directly ended due to abortion.

If we would like to see the voting rights of Black citizens in our states expanded, foremost we have to respect their most fundamental right, the right to life. As logic indicates, without this right, no other rights can be enjoyed.

Planned Parenthood, abortion facilities and pro-abortion organizations have consistently targeted the Black community in hopes of reducing its population. Unfortunately, they are succeeding. And if Michigan voters opt to make abortion a “constitutional right” in our state, statistics show that Black lives — and subsequently Black voices at the ballot box — will continue to be snuffed out at disproportionate rates.

Intentionally killing a preborn human being — whether Black or not — can never be a so-called right, because it is always wrong.

Joe Boggs

Monroe

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

