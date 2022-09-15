Read full article on original website
Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham took advantage of a reduced Premier League schedule due to policing pressures ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as the top three pulled clear at the top of the table. City and Arsenal were comfortable 3-0 winners on the road at Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Tottenham's 6-2 demolition of Leicester left the Foxes still rooted to the foot of the table.
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
