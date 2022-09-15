Clybourne Park on stage at CHT

CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Theatre’s production of Clybourne Park opened Sept. 9 and will run weekends through Sept. 25. Although inspired by Lorraine Hansberry’s classic A Raisin in the Sun, Clybourne Park is most definitely a play about present day. It is a biting and sometimes funny punch in the gut that deserved and won both the Pulitzer and Tony awards for Best Play.

In Act 1, which takes place in 1959 before A Raisin in the Sun, a white couple leaving their middle-class Chicago neighborhood for personal reasons has accepted an offer from a Black family, the Youngers (the protagonists in Hansberry’s play). Worried white neighbors intervene, concerned about integration and property values. The audience is left wondering just how great a neighborhood Clybourne Park really is, as prejudices and misconceptions threaten the status quo.