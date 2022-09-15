ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, MD

Clybourne Park on stage at CHT

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275a7S_0hwCBUex00

CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Theatre’s production of Clybourne Park opened Sept. 9 and will run weekends through Sept. 25. Although inspired by Lorraine Hansberry’s classic A Raisin in the Sun, Clybourne Park is most definitely a play about present day. It is a biting and sometimes funny punch in the gut that deserved and won both the Pulitzer and Tony awards for Best Play.

In Act 1, which takes place in 1959 before A Raisin in the Sun, a white couple leaving their middle-class Chicago neighborhood for personal reasons has accepted an offer from a Black family, the Youngers (the protagonists in Hansberry’s play). Worried white neighbors intervene, concerned about integration and property values. The audience is left wondering just how great a neighborhood Clybourne Park really is, as prejudices and misconceptions threaten the status quo.

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

Writer and producer David Simon on the shocking level of corruption in Baltimore

David Simon co-created the HBO miniseries “We Own This City” based on the book by Justin Fenton. He is also the creator and executive producer of HBO’s “The Wire” about the drug trade in Baltimore. Simon tells The Treatment that in the years since “The Wire” ended, the drug war and police corruption in Baltimore have only gotten worse. He talks about how the police prioritize the wrong statistics in promoting officers. And he tells us about the memo he sent HBO before “The Wire” got picked up.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year

The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
EASTON, MD
robertsnapspot.com

She May Be Hiding Some Apples

While home visiting family in Baltimore, we did a little museum musing. The Baltimore Museum of Art was a grand structure housing so many great works of art!. As I was leaving through the sculpture garden, a kind woman offered me some fruit. Thank you! I will have some. How...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
City
Church Hill, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Saying goodbye to Hopkins for now

Lesser considers his nostalgia for campus life as he prepares for a semester abroad. Three hours and 36 minutes. Three hours and 36 minutes, that is, with no traffic, no stops for gas and no wrong turns. That’s the amount of time it takes for me to drive from my...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Expect A Huge Economic Impact For Cambridge After Iron Man

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - This years Iron Man will leave an enormous economic impact on Cambridge. Today, athletes were getting in their last workouts and fueling up before tomorrows big race. But, the Iron Man is not the only race that Cambridge hosts. The city also hosts the Eagle Man; a shorter version.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Hansberry
foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
hyattsvillewire.com

College Park’s Newest Eatery Takes Fries to Another Level

A new eatery in College Park turns fries into the main dish. Started near Los Angeles in 2017, Mr. Fries Man uses French fries as a base for increasingly intense toppings, including chicken, shrimp, steak, crab and even plant-based meat. From there, sauces are added ranging from Ranch dressing to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WMDT.com

Week 3 Bayside Final Scores

SALISBURY, Md. – Week 3 in the Bayside saw another WiHi blowout, an incredible last-second score in Salisbury, and a huge road win for Kent Island.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Clybourne Park#Cht#Tony Awards#Performing#Musical Theater#Sun
baltimorefishbowl.com

This Baltimore pickle party is kind of a ‘Big Dill’ — and it features Maryland’s own Original Pickle Shot.

If you’re in a pickle about what to do next week, The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to Baltimore with a special homecoming for a Maryland-grown company. Founded and created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, The Original Pickle Shot has expanded distribution across 22 states. Now, it’s making its way back to Maryland as a major sponsor for the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!
BALTIMORE, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland

Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

WiHi dominates Easton in first road game of the season

EASTON, Md.– WiHi defeated Easton in a final score of 44-14 on Friday night. WiHi would strike first off of a screen pass from Darius Foreman to Malique Leatherbury as Malique would take it all the way to the house for 6. Easton would immediately respond right back with a touchdown run from Kevin O’Connor.
EASTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
PhillyBite

Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
442
Followers
583
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy