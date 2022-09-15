Read full article on original website
Inflation Update: Food, Rent, Electricity See Biggest Price Increases in Decades
Inflation is still sky-high, and everyday essentials like groceries, paper products and utilities are seeing their largest yearly price increases in decades. Rent and health insurance costs are soaring too. New data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that consumer prices rose 8.3% year-over-year in August....
A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes
The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Food prices are still soaring — here’s what’s getting more expensive
New York CNN Business — Inflation may be slowing, but food prices are still through the roof. Food costs spiked 11.4% over the past year, the largest annual increase since May 1979, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Americans browsing the supermarket aisle will...
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Why Costco Checks Your Receipt and What It Looks for When You Leave
Here is the real reason why Costco checks your receipt. Costco states that it is standard practice at all its warehouse locations to verify purchase receipts when customers exit. Checking your receipt deters people from stealing. Costco's shrinkage, the industry term for merchandise lost to shoplifting and employee theft, is...
Customers going to restaurants 'like crazy' as they face expensive prices at grocery stores: FAT Brands CEO
Andrew Wiederhorn, president and CEO of FAT Brands, said on Monday that customers have been frequenting his restaurants "like crazy" as expensive food at grocery stores has been pushing them to dine out more. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" with FAT Brands vice chairman Ed Rensi, Wiederhorn noted that sales...
Kroger are altering their self check out forever – but traditional shoppers will be very disappointed with major change
KROGER has rolled out a new shopping tool across hundreds of its stores, changing how customers check out their groceries. The retailer has introduced the KroGo cart – a buggy that comes with a scanner, a built-in camera, and a touch screen. Kroger bosses have claimed that shoppers will...
Sam's Club Is Increasing Its Membership Pricing. Is Costco Next?
Walmart's thriving membership-based wholesale business is flexing its pricing power.
Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More
High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
Target drops mandatory retirement age, allowing CEO Cornell to stay
Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. "In discussions about the company's longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to...
Are Target's Groceries Really More Expensive Than Other Stores?
While retail giant Target might have some desserts that should be in your kitchen right now, the desirability of those sweet edibles doesn't mean you won't pay a premium for them compared to similar products at other stores. Groceries might not be the first thing, or indeed the only thing, you make a Target run for — but groceries are part of what's available within the four walls.
Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options
Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
100 days to Christmas: Deals start early as supply chain eases
With 100 days to go until Christmas, retailers and customers are not feeling joyful after a year of supply chain backlogs and higher costs. Ports are in better shape this year and freight costs are down 80% year-over-year, dropping from $20,000 per container in 2021 to $4,000. At this point,...
Jobs that Pay $20 per Hour Or More Are in High Demand
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
Earn cash back on groceries, gas and more with 50% off a year of Sam’s Club Plus
Grocery shopping can be quite a hassle. From overpriced items and unavailable products to underwhelming customer service and time-consuming trips, there are plenty of reasons people avoid making such trips until their cupboards are bare or they’re tired of ordering out. A Sam’s Club Plus membership simplifies that process....
Grocery prices jumped the most since 1979 over the past year
The price of groceries continued to soar in the last 12 months ending in August, climbing 13.5% — the biggest increase since 1979. Many food categories saw double-digit 12-month increases, led by eggs, which surged 40%; margarine, up 38%; and flour, which jumped 23%. In its latest monthly food...
A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip
The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) just beat earnings expectations and once again raised its full-year guidance. That's good news for the biggest grocery chain in the U.S., which serves 11 million customers daily. Despite high inflation and supply chain inefficiencies, this innovative grocery giant continues to deliver strong financial results....
Forget Quiet Quitting, the Next Big Thing Is 'Clandestine Contracting.' What You Should Know
Move over quiet quitting, it's time for 'clandestine contracting'. Underneath the cutesy alliterative labels is a perplexing psychological dilemma facing many employees today: What does it mean to work? Why do we do it? When does work work for us? And when does it begin to ruin our lives?. Clandestine...
Amazon to put $450M into delivery program for driver retirement, tuition matches, better pay
Amazon will further test the limits of its relationships with the independent companies that deliver its packages throughout much of the country and increasingly the world, funding a series of programs totaling more than $450 million intended to benefit the drivers those companies employ. The new investment in the Delivery...
