Economy

Joel Eisenberg

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Motley Fool

Why Costco Checks Your Receipt and What It Looks for When You Leave

Here is the real reason why Costco checks your receipt. Costco states that it is standard practice at all its warehouse locations to verify purchase receipts when customers exit. Checking your receipt deters people from stealing. Costco's shrinkage, the industry term for merchandise lost to shoplifting and employee theft, is...
Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
Mashed

Are Target's Groceries Really More Expensive Than Other Stores?

While retail giant Target might have some desserts that should be in your kitchen right now, the desirability of those sweet edibles doesn't mean you won't pay a premium for them compared to similar products at other stores. Groceries might not be the first thing, or indeed the only thing, you make a Target run for — but groceries are part of what's available within the four walls.
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options

Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
FOXBusiness

100 days to Christmas: Deals start early as supply chain eases

With 100 days to go until Christmas, retailers and customers are not feeling joyful after a year of supply chain backlogs and higher costs. Ports are in better shape this year and freight costs are down 80% year-over-year, dropping from $20,000 per container in 2021 to $4,000. At this point,...
NBC News

Grocery prices jumped the most since 1979 over the past year

The price of groceries continued to soar in the last 12 months ending in August, climbing 13.5% — the biggest increase since 1979. Many food categories saw double-digit 12-month increases, led by eggs, which surged 40%; margarine, up 38%; and flour, which jumped 23%. In its latest monthly food...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip

The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) just beat earnings expectations and once again raised its full-year guidance. That's good news for the biggest grocery chain in the U.S., which serves 11 million customers daily. Despite high inflation and supply chain inefficiencies, this innovative grocery giant continues to deliver strong financial results....
