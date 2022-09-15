Read full article on original website
BBC
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest EPL player at 15
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s 15-year-old academy product Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game after coming on for the final few minutes of the Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Nwaneri was included in Arsenal’s matchday squad for the...
BBC
Arsenal 4-0 Brighton: Beth Mead scores twice as Gunners begin WSL season with comfortable win
Beth Mead scored twice as Arsenal began their Women's Super League campaign with a dominant win against Brighton at a sold-out Meadow Park. Captain Kim Little and forward Stina Blackstenius struck either side of the break before Mead took the tally up to four. The Euro 2022 top scorer became...
' He Is Very Valuable To Us' - Bayer Leverkusen Manager Gerardo Seoane On Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi seems to of impressed his new manager after his loan move to Germany.
'They Are A Fantastic Team' - Liverpool Women Boss Matt Beard On WSL Season Opener
Liverpool Women's boss Matt Beard shares his thoughts ahead of his team's WSL season opener against current champions Chelsea at Prenton Park this weekend.
BBC
Leicester 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs secure hard-fought victory despite Foxes fightback
Two first-half goals were enough for Tottenham to make a winning start to the Women's Super League season despite a late fightback from Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Ashleigh Neville opened the scoring from distance before debutant Drew Spence matched her with an excellent strike in first-half stoppage...
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
Injury Updates On Aymeric Laporte And Kyle Walker For Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has given injury updates on two Manchester City players ahead of tomorrow's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
BBC
Rangers 2-1 Dundee Utd: Visitors acknowledge minute's silence disruption at Ibrox
Dundee United say they are "aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd" who disturbed a minute's silence before the meeting with Rangers. Rangers fans reacted angrily after the tribute to Queen Elizabeth was broken by noise from the away supporters. United say they had "reached out...
UEFA・
'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his thoughts on the Reds upcoming Top Flight season and how the team aim to keep up momentum after winning the Championship.
ESPN
Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run
Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
MLS・
Taylor calls for patience after summer of change at Manchester City Women
With many big names departing, the manager believes their younger replacements will need time to bed in
FOX Sports
Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby
BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
BBC
Analysis: Everton 1-0 West Ham
Everton's form has been built on their solid defensive foundations. Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have looked assured in recent weeks, and it was much of the same against West Ham, but it's at the other end where they have been falling short. Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be sidelined but...
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bundesliga Star Moussa Diaby
Chelsea is amongst six other Premier League clubs who have taken interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby.
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SB Nation
Chelsea closing in on RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund agreement — reports
Chelsea’s transfer approach might be set to become much better this winter. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano and the Telegraph’s Matt Law, Chelsea is close to reaching an agreement on RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund taking post as sporting director at Stamford Bridge. The former footballer has...
San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening
The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
