ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist

Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stones
BBC

Leicester 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs secure hard-fought victory despite Foxes fightback

Two first-half goals were enough for Tottenham to make a winning start to the Women's Super League season despite a late fightback from Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Ashleigh Neville opened the scoring from distance before debutant Drew Spence matched her with an excellent strike in first-half stoppage...
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Norwegian
ESPN

Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run

Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby

BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
SOCCER
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Everton 1-0 West Ham

Everton's form has been built on their solid defensive foundations. Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have looked assured in recent weeks, and it was much of the same against West Ham, but it's at the other end where they have been falling short. D﻿ominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be sidelined but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea closing in on RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund agreement — reports

Chelsea’s transfer approach might be set to become much better this winter. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano and the Telegraph’s Matt Law, Chelsea is close to reaching an agreement on RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund taking post as sporting director at Stamford Bridge. The former footballer has...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening

The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy