An Ohio woman is facing charges after the deaths of her two babies, both of who died in co-sleeping incidents one year apart. Brooke Hunter, of Cincinnati, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Her infant died in June from co-sleeping, a controversial practice in which parents sleep on the same bed or surface as their children.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO