Mom faces charges after two of her babies die in co-sleeping incidents one year apart
An Ohio woman is facing charges after the deaths of her two babies, both of who died in co-sleeping incidents one year apart. Brooke Hunter, of Cincinnati, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Her infant died in June from co-sleeping, a controversial practice in which parents sleep on the same bed or surface as their children.
Shelbyville mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old child in Ohio
The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old son with autism on a dark road in Colerain Township has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
Cincinnati mother accused of killing second child as a result of co-sleeping
The prosecutor's office said Brooke Hunter's infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
Police: 11-year-old dies in apparent accidental drowning in Villa Hills
An 11-year-old child has died in an apparent accidental drowning Saturday evening in Villa Hills, according to police.
Court docs: Woman charged after toddler left in car for 41 minutes
CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with child endangerment after leaving a toddler in a vehicle for over half an hour. According to court documents, 24-year-old Wendy Umurerwa left her 2-year-old toddler in a car for 41 minutes on Aug. 17 of this year. That day saw a...
Roselawn woman charged after son burned, later dies at hospital
CINCINNATI — A Roselawn mother is behind bars after her 1-year-old son died. Hydia Hamilton-Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with a single count of child endangerment a second-degree felony. She is accused of abusing her 20-month-old son Darnell Gamble. She was...
‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG — Newly released 911 calls detail moments following a shooting that sent one to the hospital in Miamisburg Saturday. Crews were called to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South Riverview Avenue around 1:20 p.m., according to initial reports. “My boyfriend has been shot,” a...
At least 1 man shot in knee in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one man was shot in the knee Saturday night in Dayton. >>‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg. Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Watkins Place on report of gunshots fired around 10:07 p.m., according the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Man accused of chasing victim through parking lot, shooting multiple times in Dayton
DAYTON — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man multiple times near an apartment complex in Dayton. Shaquille Thomas, 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive last week, according to court records.
Attorney general to hold Ohio Missing Persons Day event to help families searching for loved ones
CINCINNATI — Saturday is Ohio Missing Persons Day and Attorney General Dave Yost is holding an event to help the families of missing people. The event will be at the Springdale Police Department just outside of Cincinnati where families can submit DNA samples and dental records. They can even meet with facial reconstruction artists.
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Four children are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Butler County Saturday. Fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive in West Chester Township for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO. When...
‘She’s a fighter’: Grandmother shares Officer Seara Burton’s story
"I just really want other people to understand that even though she is an officer and very proud of being one, she's just another human being too," Jacque Burton said.
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
Ohio deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide
ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this […]
