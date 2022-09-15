ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 8

Related
nypressnews.com

Mom faces charges after two of her babies die in co-sleeping incidents one year apart

An Ohio woman is facing charges after the deaths of her two babies, both of who died in co-sleeping incidents one year apart. Brooke Hunter, of Cincinnati, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Her infant died in June from co-sleeping, a controversial practice in which parents sleep on the same bed or surface as their children.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
VILLA HILLS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Roselawn woman charged after son burned, later dies at hospital

CINCINNATI — A Roselawn mother is behind bars after her 1-year-old son died. Hydia Hamilton-Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with a single count of child endangerment a second-degree felony. She is accused of abusing her 20-month-old son Darnell Gamble. She was...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Sleeping#Wcpo Channel 9#Aap
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 man shot in knee in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one man was shot in the knee Saturday night in Dayton. >>‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg. Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Watkins Place on report of gunshots fired around 10:07 p.m., according the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this […]
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy