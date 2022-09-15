Two police officers were stabbed in Leicester Square in the early hours of Friday, with one suffering a “life-changing” injury. The Metropolitan Police said a young female police officer suffered a serious stab wound to her arm which may be life-changing while her male colleague was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest, but should make a full recovery.It comes as the Queen’s lying-in-state has been opened to the public bringing hundreds of thousands of mourners to the capital to pay their respects prompting the deployment of 10,000 officers into London.Much of London's West End...

