Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Fire breaks out at Devon Hills holiday park in Paignton
A fire has gutted a leisure centre at a holiday park in Devon. The fire service said about half of the roof of the leisure complex at the Devon Hills Holiday Village in Paignton was on fire. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 07:00 BST and have 10...
BBC
The Star Inn at Harome: Michelin-starred pub to reopen after fire
A Michelin-starred restaurant is set to reopen nearly a year after it was gutted in a suspected arson attack. The Star Inn, a thatched 14th Century pub, in Harome, North Yorkshire, was badly damaged in the blaze on 24 November 2021. It will partially reopen on 1 October and has...
BBC
Castle Howard wins approval to restore room damaged in 1940 fire
The owners of a stately home which featured in TV show Bridgerton will now be able to restore a room damaged by fire more than 80 years ago. The interior of the Cabinet Room at Castle Howard, near Malton, North Yorkshire, has been derelict since the blaze in 1940. The...
U.K.・
BBC
Llandovery: Fire crews tackle blaze at pet food factory
Firefighters have been dealing with a large blaze at a pet food factory. Three fire crews have been sent to an industrial unit in Heol Pluguffan, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, following a call out at 06:30 BST. People living nearby have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed due to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groom and five guests mysteriously die at wedding in Nigeria, with bride and seven others treated in hospital
A groom and five guests have mysteriously died after attending a wedding in Nigeria, while the bride and seven others are being treated in hospital. Obinna Dieke, 33, and his wife Nebechi were married on Friday at a ceremony attended by their friends and family near the city of Enugu, southern Nigeria.
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huge fire engulfs up to 100 cars at a wrecking yard as firefighters rush to the scene
A huge fire has erupted at a car wrecking yard with nearby residents told to close their windows as plumes of smoke fly into the sky. Multiple fire crews are working to extinguish the blaze at the yard on the corner of Southpine Road and Duntroon Street, in Brendale, north of Brisbane, that started just before 12pm on Wednesday.
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Police officer knifed three times in neck while female colleague suffers life-changing injury
Two police officers were stabbed in Leicester Square in the early hours of Friday, with one suffering a “life-changing” injury. The Metropolitan Police said a young female police officer suffered a serious stab wound to her arm which may be life-changing while her male colleague was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest, but should make a full recovery.It comes as the Queen’s lying-in-state has been opened to the public bringing hundreds of thousands of mourners to the capital to pay their respects prompting the deployment of 10,000 officers into London.Much of London's West End...
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
CARS・
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
BBC
China fire: Skyscraper engulfed in massive flames
An enormous fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the Chinese city of Changsha, state media reports. Footage posted on social media showed massive flames racing up the 42-storey building's side as office workers rushed to evacuate the building. Thick clouds of black smoke billowed out of the structure, which is...
Boy, 10, and his mum, 30, found dead inside their home, sparking police investigation
A BOY of 10 and his mum have been found dead at their home in Leeds. Cops raced to a street in Holbeck at 9pm last night after neighbours raised concerns about the welfare of the pair. Officers tragically found the young boy and his 30-year-old mum dead in a...
Corroded pipe led to gas explosion which destroyed house, report finds
A corroded gas pipe was the main cause of an explosion which left a family of four in hospital, a report has confirmed.The blast completely destroyed one home in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, Ayr, on October 18 last year.A gas main serving number three Gorse Park was found to have holes in it when inspected by Steven Critchlow from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).In a report, which was obtained by the BBC following a freedom of information request and released to the PA news agency, Mr Critchlow outlined how he found three separate holes which resulted in leaks in the...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer
A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
BBC
East Leicester disorder leads to 27 arrests
A total of 27 people have been arrested in relation to a series of disturbances in East Leicester. Police say high visibility patrols have continued in the area while detectives carry out full investigations into a number of events. The disorder started following an India and Pakistan cricket match on...
Moment white van man is caught 'fly-tipping' in country lane before speeding off with the two doors flapping open and rubbish still falling out of the back
A panicked team of fly-tippers have been caught red-handed dumping rubbish in a quiet country road in a shocking video filmed by a farmer. Two men in a white van were allegedly recorded tipping everything from doors and wood to other household waste on the outskirts of Nuneaton last night.
Comments / 0