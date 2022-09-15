ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Fire breaks out at Devon Hills holiday park in Paignton

A fire has gutted a leisure centre at a holiday park in Devon. The fire service said about half of the roof of the leisure complex at the Devon Hills Holiday Village in Paignton was on fire. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 07:00 BST and have 10...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

The Star Inn at Harome: Michelin-starred pub to reopen after fire

A Michelin-starred restaurant is set to reopen nearly a year after it was gutted in a suspected arson attack. The Star Inn, a thatched 14th Century pub, in Harome, North Yorkshire, was badly damaged in the blaze on 24 November 2021. It will partially reopen on 1 October and has...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Castle Howard wins approval to restore room damaged in 1940 fire

The owners of a stately home which featured in TV show Bridgerton will now be able to restore a room damaged by fire more than 80 years ago. The interior of the Cabinet Room at Castle Howard, near Malton, North Yorkshire, has been derelict since the blaze in 1940. The...
U.K.
BBC

Llandovery: Fire crews tackle blaze at pet food factory

Firefighters have been dealing with a large blaze at a pet food factory. Three fire crews have been sent to an industrial unit in Heol Pluguffan, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, following a call out at 06:30 BST. People living nearby have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed due to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer knifed three times in neck while female colleague suffers life-changing injury

Two police officers were stabbed in Leicester Square in the early hours of Friday, with one suffering a “life-changing” injury. The Metropolitan Police said a young female police officer suffered a serious stab wound to her arm which may be life-changing while her male colleague was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest, but should make a full recovery.It comes as the Queen’s lying-in-state has been opened to the public bringing hundreds of thousands of mourners to the capital to pay their respects prompting the deployment of 10,000 officers into London.Much of London's West End...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

China fire: Skyscraper engulfed in massive flames

An enormous fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the Chinese city of Changsha, state media reports. Footage posted on social media showed massive flames racing up the 42-storey building's side as office workers rushed to evacuate the building. Thick clouds of black smoke billowed out of the structure, which is...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Corroded pipe led to gas explosion which destroyed house, report finds

A corroded gas pipe was the main cause of an explosion which left a family of four in hospital, a report has confirmed.The blast completely destroyed one home in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, Ayr, on October 18 last year.A gas main serving number three Gorse Park was found to have holes in it when inspected by Steven Critchlow from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).In a report, which was obtained by the BBC following a freedom of information request and released to the PA news agency, Mr Critchlow outlined how he found three separate holes which resulted in leaks in the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer

A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

East Leicester disorder leads to 27 arrests

A total of 27 people have been arrested in relation to a series of disturbances in East Leicester. Police say high visibility patrols have continued in the area while detectives carry out full investigations into a number of events. The disorder started following an India and Pakistan cricket match on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

