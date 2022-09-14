Athens, Ga.— The University of Georgia is once again named a Military Friendly Tier I Research Institution for academic year 2022-2023; a designation earned each year since 2014 according to Victory Media. Since 2017, UGA has been recognized as a Gold Award winner for placing within 20 percent of the top ranked institutions in each category and this year finished in the top 16 percent of the 665 schools earning Military Friendly. Additionally, according to Military Times, UGA made its Best For Vets list this year.

