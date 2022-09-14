Read full article on original website
Winter WonderLights returns this November
Tickets for the State Botanical Garden of Georgia's light show are available now. For the second year, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia will transform into a sparkling winter wonderland of lights. Winter WonderLights, presented by the UGA Office of the President, takes visitors along...
Between Hidden Spaces: Jane Manus’ works return to Georgia
Jane Manus celebrates change through the illusion of geometric forms. Her bold abstract sculptures are now on display at the Georgia Museum of Art in its Jane and Harry Willson Sculpture Garden through Feb. 12. Five large works show a variety of balance, movement and abstraction, and smaller maquettes are on view inside the museum, allowing visitors to follow the artist’s dynamic creative process.
UGA Panhellenic Council Awarded NPC College Panhellenic Excellence Award
On Monday, August 22, 2022, the University of Georgia Panhellenic Council was awarded the National Panhellenic Conference College Panhellenic Excellence Award. Through this award, the National Panhellenic Conference, “recognizes College Panhellenics that demonstrate success in the areas of academics, community impact, judicial procedure, leadership, recruitment, programming, and marketing.” UGA’s Panhellenic Council was one of only seven universities to be honored with this award.
Eight faculty members named 2022-23 Service-Learning Fellows
The Office of Service-Learning has selected eight University of Georgia faculty members for participation in its yearlong Service-Learning Fellows program. This program provides an opportunity for faculty members from a broad range of disciplines to integrate academic service-learning into their professional practice. Fellows meet regularly throughout the academic year and receive an award of up to $2,500 to develop or implement a proposed service-learning project.
UGA announces fall 2022 Signature Lectures
The University of Georgia will host renowned scholars and leaders in the arts, business, civil rights, government, philosophy and the sciences this semester as part of the fall 2022 Signature Lectures series. “The University of Georgia is excited to bring nationally recognized speakers from a wide range of disciplines to...
Lil’ Ice Cream Dude trades a scoop for a pencil
Aug. 17 wasn’t Beau Shell’s first time on UGA’s campus. Known as the Lil’ Ice Cream Dude, he’s been sharing his frozen treats with people on and around campus for years. But this time, he traded the ice cream for books on his first day of classes as a UGA student.
Student journalists at The Oglethorpe Echo are finalists for awards
Student journalists at The Oglethorpe Echo are finalists for the 2021-22 Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) Awards. The paper was notified that its journalists were finalists in two categories: the Game-Changer Award/Small Division and the Insight Award for Visual Journalism. In addition to this recognition for visual journalism, The Oglethorpe...
University of Georgia Named a Military Friendly Tier 1 Research Institution and Best for Vets
Athens, Ga.— The University of Georgia is once again named a Military Friendly Tier I Research Institution for academic year 2022-2023; a designation earned each year since 2014 according to Victory Media. Since 2017, UGA has been recognized as a Gold Award winner for placing within 20 percent of the top ranked institutions in each category and this year finished in the top 16 percent of the 665 schools earning Military Friendly. Additionally, according to Military Times, UGA made its Best For Vets list this year.
Georgia MBA program earns its best-ever ranking from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Full-Time MBA program at the University of Georgia Terry College of Business is ranked No. 33 in the U.S. by Bloomberg Businessweek and No. 11 among programs at public universities. Both rankings are the Georgia MBA program’s highest ever in the Bloomberg Businessweek survey of the Best B-Schools, which...
