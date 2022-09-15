Read full article on original website
NME
Hit SBS K-drama ‘Dr. Romantic’ to return for a third season
Popular South Korean medical drama series Dr. Romantic has been renewed for a third season. According to a source from SBS consulted by Edaily, cast members Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung will be reprising their roles as Boo Yong-joo, Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae respectively. Director Yoo In-suk,...
NME
BLACKPINK drop fierce music video for lead single ‘Shut Down’
BLACKPINK have released the music video for ‘Shut Down’, the lead single from their newly released sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. The fierce new visual, set in between a sleek white garage and a city after hours, sees BLACKPINK confidently recounting their successes as a musical act. “It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left / Heads turning, careful you’ll strain your neck / Pink ice drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie declares in the opening verse for the track.
NME
Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Yoon Park to star in MBC’s upcoming K-drama
MBC has announced the main cast for its upcoming K-drama, Please Send a Fan Letter (literal title). On September 15, MBC announced that Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung and Forecasting Love and Weather’s Yoon Park are set to star as the leads for Please Send a Fan Letter, a romantic comedy that follows a father who wants to preserve his daughter’s innocence by sending fake replies to her fan mail.
NME
Watch the trailer for LE SSERAFIM’s debut documentary, ‘The World Is My Oyster’
HYBE has released a trailer for ‘The World is My Oyster’, a documentary chronicling the preparations behind LE SSERAFIM’s debut. Named after a track from the girl group’s debut EP, ‘The World is My Oyster’ is set to feature behind-the-scenes footage including rigorous rehearsals and other preparations leading up to the group’s debut showcase.
NME
Lady Gaga cancels Miami ‘Chromatica Ball’ gig midway through due to storm
Lady Gaga was forced to cancel the final gig of her ‘Chromatica Ball’ stadium tour midway through last night due to a storm. The star was playing a gig at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (September 17) when adverse weather conditions forced her to abandon the gig with six songs remaining.
NME
Earl Sweatshirt performs new music in ‘Atlanta’ season 4 premiere
The season four opener of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which premiered on FX this week (September 15), features new music from Earl Sweatshirt. During the season premiere, the characters Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) mourned the death of a rapper called Blue Blood, whose music was playing through the speakers during the scene.
NME
Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works
Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.
NME
‘Narco-Saints’ review: strong performances can’t save this predictable crime drama
Narco-Saints falls into the same trap that many other shows about drugs, guns, and money do – they fixate on that deadly trifecta and the shock value it offers, becoming disappointingly formulaic along the way. Despite its intriguing ‘based on a true story’ tag and an excellent cast, Narco-Saints is still playing the same game at the same table.
NME
Mura Masa’s new album ‘Demon Time’ was inspired by ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Mura Masa released his third album ‘Demon Time’ today (September 16) and has revealed it was inspired by Sonic The Hedgehog. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘R.Y.C’ features collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, Slowthai, Pa Salieu and PinkPantheress but according to Mura Masa (real name Alex Crossan), Sega’s iconic mascot also played a big part in the creation of the record.
NME
GOT7’s JAY B teases forthcoming mini-album with a “highlight medley”
GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has released a highlight medley for his forthcoming mini-album, ‘Be Yourself’. In a visual framed through the lens of a security camera on a music video set, the highlight reel sees JAY B perform snippets of the title track ‘go UP’ and the five other tracks from the forthcoming project. Each performance of the track is shot from a different part of the set.
NME
Grimes says new album ‘Book 1’ is “done”
Grimes says her new album, ‘Book 1’, is “done”, taking to social media today (September 17) to share a handful of details. On Twitter, Grimes wrote: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I.” She went on to share details of how the release’s final track was completed. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave,” she wrote, “and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
NME
How Tokyo Game Show won the summer of games
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker celebrates a big win for this year’s Tokyo Game Show. A Slack message from my managing editor pops up. “GOLDENEYE.” It’s been a few seconds since a port of GoldenEye 007 is announced for the Nintendo Switch in a Nintendo Direct scheduled around the Tokyo Game Show.
NME
‘Andor’ first reactions praise “grown-up” ‘Star Wars’ series
Star Wars series Andor has received positive first reactions after the first four episodes were released to critics. The Disney+ series is a prequel series set five years before events in 2016 film Rogue One. Diego Luna reprises his role as revolutionary Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebel Alliance, as they mount in opposition to the Galactic Empire.
NME
Here’s every song on the ‘Do Revenge’ soundtrack
The soundtrack to Netflix comedy film Do Revenge has been revealed, featuring Billie Eilish, Robyn and Caroline Polachek. Loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train, Do Revenge is a black comedy which follows high school students, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), as they seek revenge against each other’s bullies.
NME
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series
Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
