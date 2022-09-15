Grimes says her new album, ‘Book 1’, is “done”, taking to social media today (September 17) to share a handful of details. On Twitter, Grimes wrote: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I.” She went on to share details of how the release’s final track was completed. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave,” she wrote, “and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO